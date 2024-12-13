Hollywood star Channing Tatum spotted in Wrexham pub with Ryan Reynolds

Anyone who has followed the fairytale Wrexham story in recent times will tell you to always expect the unexpected.

Anything can happen and usually does when it comes to Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC.

So it was no surprise then to learn that when Deadpool star Reynolds landed in north Wales ahead of the Dragons’ home game with Cambridge United on Saturday, he’d brought a well known Hollywood name with him.

And if you were one of the lucky ones in the Fat Boar pub and restaurant on Friday evening you really were in luck when the Wrexham co-owner turned up and bought everyone in the pub a drink.

Chairman in Wrexham tonight on the mic buying a round for everyone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s55Fqlq1Fm — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) December 13, 2024

It then emerged on the pub’s social media account that among the friends the star actor had with him on his trip to his beloved second home was none other than fellow Hollywood star Channing Tatum.

The Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street actor, who recently appeared alongside Reynolds as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine, looks set to be the latest in a string of Hollywood stars such as Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Eva Longoria and Hugh Jackman who have attended Wrexham games.

Also in the photo is rising star Brandon Sklenar – who recently appeared in ‘It Ends With Us’ alongside Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

⭐️🇺🇸 Fellow Hollywood star Channing Tatum – who has more than 17 MILLION followers on Instagram – is in Wrexham with Ryan Reynolds this weekend 📸 @FatBoarWXM #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/P4ScKeScpk — RobRyanRed – Wrexham AFC Podcast (@RobRyanRed) December 13, 2024

The Dragons, who sit second in League One, are looking for their third consecutive promotion after elevation from the National League and League Two under the guidance of manager Phil Parkinson.

Hopefully Magic Mike will sprinkle some stardust and help the side to a convincing win over Cambridge on Saturday.

All the times Hollywood stars headed to Wrexham

Paul Rudd drinks beer and sings chants with fans at Wrexham pub

Rob McElhenney’s transfer joke as Hugh Jackman turns up at Wrexham

Hollywood star Will Ferrell rocks up as Wrexham take on Wealdstone at the Racecourse Ground

Breaking: Beaming Eva Longoria joins Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham AFC as they celebrate a big win for the team https://t.co/B461AUu2Tu #Entertainment #AFC #Beaming pic.twitter.com/d9qxooqIoV — WhatsNew2Day (@whatsn2day) August 11, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

