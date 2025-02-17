Louis Rees-Zammit signed to Jacksonville Jaguars playing squad

Louis Rees-Zammit has been signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster, the NFL team announced on their website this evening.

It’s encouraging news for the former Welsh rugby star who was part of the International Player Pathway before being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Subsequently cut by the Chiefs, he signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad last August. He has now been re-signed to the Jaguars’ active roster meaning he could be part of the playing squad when the new NFL season kicks off. Listed as a wide receiver, Zammit will wear shirt number 84 for the Jaguars.

However, he will again compete among 90 players for a place in the Jaguars’ squad for the NFL season, which starts in September.

Rees-Zammit will now join back up with the team for the off-season schedule in the hope of making the cut for the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster.

In a statement issued by the Jaguars, Rees-Zammit said: “I’m excited to extend my stay in Jacksonville by signing for another year.

“While I know it was a tough season on the field for the team, I think I made some great progress with my own game and I’m looking forward to continuing the hard work and advancing my skills even more, and believe that Jacksonville is the place for me to do that.”

Rees-Zammit made 32 appearances for Wales before announcing in January 2024 that he would retire from rugby union in order to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL via its International Player Pathway Program.

The Welshman was recently interviewed on ITV’s coverage of of Superbowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles triumph 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

The former Gloucester star, attending the game with his brother, said: “Yeah, I’m looking for options. I think in the next week or so we’ll make a decision on where I am next year. But this past year has been crazy. A crazy experience. Mentally and physically it’s been tough, but it’s a journey I’ve always wanted to be on so I’m loving it.”

It was little over a year ago when then Gloucester rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit made the shock announcement that he was quitting rugby to attempt to forge a career in the NFL.

This was the first interview he gave after the bombshell news broke. Speaking with the Gloucester Rugby website, the Welsh superstar detailed his reasons for wanting to pursue his ‘dream’ and the very personal family reason behind it.

Gloucester Rugby: How do you reflect on your journey?

LRZ: It’s been unbelievable. I mean, I didn’t think any of this would come so soon, you know from my professional contract at 18 with Gloucester and you know, all the special memories I’ve had. And I appreciate all the fans the support I’ve had. It’s been unbelievable and I can’t put into words how much it means to me.

GR: You’ve decided to go to America to challenge yourself and try and get into the NFL. Why now, why have you made that decision?

LRZ: I think it’s just the nature of the time, The international pathway is in January and it just so happens obviously the Six Nations is in February and I think now’s a perfect time with my age and having to pick up a new sport. It’s nothing about rugby, but it’s about my ambition to make my dream come true and play in the National Football League.

🗣️ "I'm just very proud to have been a rugby player for Gloucester…"@LouisReesZammit reflects on his rugby journey and his decision to take up an opportunity on the @NFL's International Player Pathway. pic.twitter.com/wVTEtBwQBU — Gloucester Rugby 🍒 (@gloucesterrugby) January 16, 2024

GR: Talk to us a little bit about your ambition to play in the NFL. Where did that come from?

LRZ: Yeah, so as a little boy, my dad always brought me up to be a big NFL fan and growing up he used to play American football. I want to continue his legacy and hopefully go beyond and make him proud as that was the sport he grew up loving. I want to do that and make him as proud as I can.

GR: Can you imagine what you’ve achieved so far has come so quickly?

LRZ: I mean, yeah, I’m only 22 now and I’ve done quite a bit in rugby and I mean I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without Gloucester rugby. I went through Hartpury College had a great time. I had a great two years and ultimately that’s how I got selected by Gloucester and went through the ranks and you know, I’ve loved every single minute of it and I want to give a massive shout out to the fans because they’ve been unbelievable to me. You know, from day one, they’ve welcomed me with open arms. So I just want to thank them and thank my teammates. Thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play week in week out and I’m very proud to have been a rugby player for Gloucester. I came to Hartpury without being in an academy at home. And, you know, they as I said, they welcomed me with open arms. And since that day I haven’t looked back and they’ve been unbelievable to me. They’ve supported me massively. And then as soon as I started to get into the first team, the fans have been unbelievable. My teammates have been so helpful and the coaches as well. So as I said, I’m just extremely proud to have played for Gloucester

GR: So what do the next few weeks look like for Louis Rees-Zammit?

LRZ: So I fly to Florida on Friday, the end of this week, and then it’s a 10 week intensive camp. And at the end of the 10 weeks then basically I find out if I’m good enough, if a team wants me and if so, then the season starts in August. So you know, I’m looking forward to the next 10 weeks and I’m working really hard to try and make my dreams come reality.

