New book celebrates the life of Wales football icon John Charles

Nation.Cymru staff

A new book about one of Welsh football’s greatest ever players John Charles is to be published this month.

‘Gentle Giant’, written by author Robert ap Glyn with illustration by Mike Miles from Visually Speaking Studio will be published via Y Lolfa on September 18.

A press release for the book reads: ‘From the back lanes of Cwmbwrla in Swansea to the shining stadiums of Leeds, Turin and Rome, this is the extraordinary story of John Charles — the shy Welsh boy who became one of football’s greatest legends.

‘Known as ‘The Gentle Giant’ for his strength, fairness, and humility, John Charles was admired across the world. He was one of the rarest of players — world-class both as a centre-forward and a centre-back, able to dominate at either end of the pitch with equal skill.

‘In Italy, he was once voted the greatest non-Italian ever to play in Serie A, ahead of Maradona, Zidane and Platini, and adored as ‘Il Re’ — The King. Yet today, many in this generation barely know his name.

‘At Juventus, he formed part of the legendary ‘Il Trio Magico’ alongside Omar Sivori and Giampiero Boniperti – enjoying an iconic status similar to Manchester United’s ‘Holy Trinity’ of Best, Law and Charlton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Glyn Lewis-Williams (@gentlegiant_book)

‘John’s story also includes heartbreak. In the 1958 World Cup, he watched from the sidelines as a young Pele helped Brazil knock Wales out of the tournament – a reminder that even the greatest are not spared life’s harsh twists.

‘Yet John’s talents went beyond football. A gifted all-round sportsman and occasional singer in Italy, he honed his strength and flair through boxing, basketball and other pursuits.

‘Gentle Giant celebrates a man whose courage, kindness, and versatility made him a true legend — a story to inspire readers of all ages.’

And when you look at these stats you realise why he received his legendary nickname.

Professional appearances 617

Goals 288

Bookings 0

Preorder the book via Waterstones https://www.waterstones.com/book/gentle-giant/robert-ap-glyn/mike-miles/9781912631667 and Y Lolfa https://www.ylolfa.com/products/9781912631667/gentle-giant-the-incredible-life-of-john-charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Glyn Lewis-Williams (@gentlegiant_book)

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