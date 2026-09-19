Phil Parkinson delighted by backing of Wrexham fans

Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer

Phil Parkinson was touched by Wrexham fans’ backing after a “difficult week” and hopes the last-gasp win against Southampton can breathe new life into their campaign.

Last Friday’s 6-0 thumping at West Ham continued the Red Dragons’ shaky start to the campaign and prompted questions over the long-serving manager’s position, despite his unprecedented success.

But Parkinson’s name echoed around the Racecourse before Saturday’s game, which started with Kieffer Moore’s header giving Wrexham a half-time lead against the run of play.

James Ward-Prowse levelled for Southampton just after the break, but Wrexham dug deep and Keven Schlotterbeck’s late own goal wrapped up a 2-1 victory – their first home win of the campaign.

“It feels amazing,” boss Parkinson said. “First of all, I’d like to thank our supporters. The way they got behind the team today was absolutely fantastic.

“The reception they gave me as I walked across the pitch before the game meant a lot.

“Our supporters have had tough times and they’re used to bouncing back and they played their part today. I thought they were incredible and it was a proper atmosphere in the ground and that’s what it’s all about.

“The club, the supporters, the staff, the owners, the players – everybody’s linked together and you could feel that today.”

Asked if Saturday’s win could act as the catalyst in his side’s season, Parkinson said: “Yeah, I agree with that.

“I think we all needed a lift today with a gritty Wrexham performance. I’ve always said the performances have got to reflect the town and the supporters and I think everybody going away today has seen that.”

Gleeful Wrexham fans chanted “you only win when you’re spying” as Southampton were reminded of ‘Spygate’, co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac having referenced the saga in a playful pre-match social media post.

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert’s Football Association hearing into the spying scandal is belatedly due to be held during the back end of next week.

The German expects the governing body to make its decision during the three-week international break, which could mean he misses the derby clash with Portsmouth and beyond.

Asked if he was expecting a touchline ban, Eckert said: “Let’s see. I think it’s been a situation that has dragged on for a long, long time and I think we will have some clarity very soon.”

Saints were on top for large parts in north Wales, but their wait for a first away win of the Championship season continues.

“I think that we controlled large parts of the game,” he said. “I think there’s more than enough moments to go up in the first half. We didn’t manage to do that.

“I think even in the second half we knew that coming out of half-time we need to get a first one and then keep pushing and I think we’ve done that.

“Over 90 minutes today I think we talk about one corner and one flick after a long ball from the goalkeeper.”

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