Phil Parkinson keeping feet on the ground as Wrexham form continues

Andy Hampson, PA

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insisted nobody at the club would be getting carried away after their strong run continued with victory over Bristol City.

The Red Dragons climbed five places to 10th in the Sky Bet Championship – two points off the play-off places – after a Nathan Broadhead strike and an own goal in a 2-0 victory at SToK Cae Ras.

It was a fourth home win in succession and extended their unbeaten league run to seven games, raising the prospect of yet another promotion challenge after climbing three divisions in the past three years.

Parkinson said: “I’d rather be where we are than any lower, but I still like to be higher.

“But we’re just working towards the process of performance levels on a game-to-game basis, adapting the team, the shape, and the personnel within that to give ourselves the best chance of getting results.

“It’s a good night but I think we’ve to be really careful we don’t get carried away with it.

“But we won’t, and we’ll be ready to put in a good performance at the weekend.”

Wrexham took the lead with a superb strike from club record signing Nathan Broadhead after 16 minutes, only his third league goal since signing from Ipswich in the summer.

City had chances to level and had a Ross McCrorie effort disallowed before the break, but the hosts were the more enterprising side.

Victory was completed 16 minutes from time when George Thomason’s inswinging corner smacked the post and rebounded in off goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

Parkinson said: “It was an excellent win. I thought the first 35 minutes was really good and we were rewarded with an excellent goal from Nathan.

“They came into it, which you’d expect. They’re a good side and they had moments but we had some great chances ourselves.

“We’ve really taken the game away from them. We got back to that quality with possession and the work without the ball remained.”

City boss Gerhard Struber was frustrated with some aspects of his side’s performances.

The Austrian said: “I’m really frustrated how cheaply we lost this game.

“The first goal was really cheap. How we closed back was not really good, it was too late, a little bit sleepy. Not the typical face from us.

“The aggression we wanted against them was, in this moment, not on the highest level.

“After that we changed the shape and found more momentum and it makes me unhappy that we didn’t score goals. When we have so many good moments we should to score a goal but we were not sharp enough.”