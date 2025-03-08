Phil Parkinson pleased Wrexham showed ‘ugly side’ in win over Rotherham

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was full of praise for his side and goalscorer Sam Smith after they ground out a 1-0 victory over Rotherham at the Racecourse Ground.

The hosts had been winless at home in their previous four league games but Smith helped them return to winning ways as they moved level on points with second-placed Wycombe.

Rotherham’s best chance came just before half-time when Mallik Wilks charged to the back post but his headed effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Parkinson said: “Rotherham made it difficult. I have managed against Steve Evans’ teams a lot over the years.

“It is a first contact and second ball game and you have to be ready to deal with that and not get bored of doing the ugly side of the game. I thought we stuck to our task brilliantly.

“There were bits of quality in the first half but we would have probably wanted more moments. We got into some great positions and couldn’t quite execute.

“It was a key action to get us ahead in the second half, Jay [Rodriguez] and Sam combined excellently and it’s an important goal for us.

“It was a great header by Jay and a really coolly-taken goal from Sam.

“I just think the way we stuck to our job was really good because Rotherham will make it difficult for you.

“Especially away from home, they are hard to beat and play against, so I am very pleased with the display.”

Watch: Sam Smith scores only goal as Wrexham overcome Rotherham

Rotherham boss Steve Evans felt his team did not deserve to lose.

He said: “The best team lost, didn’t they? We had almost 60 per cent possession and some good opportunities in the final third and the two best chances again.

“We make an error defensively, which we have been guilty of at times, and if you give them a chance they will take it – and they did.

“That was their only chance except one from 40 yards in the first half, so the performance was good. It was an assured performance but we got nothing for it.

“The only person that raised their hopes was the referee. I think there were seven or eight 50-50 decisions and he gave them in one direction.

“This is a performance where I’m sure Wrexham will get promoted.

“I wasn’t so sure before today but they have been totally outplayed, and outplayed at the New York, and they get six points and that is sometimes what happens when you win promotion.”

