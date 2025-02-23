Phil Parkinson proud of Wrexham response in victory at Mansfield

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson hailed his promotion-chasing side’s ability to respond to setbacks after their hard-fought 2-1 win at Mansfield.

Max Cleworth drilled in a 58th-minute winner after Mansfield defender Calum Macdonald had netted at both ends in an exciting first half.

Victory moved Wrexham to within three points of second-placed Wycombe and was a strong recovery after the disappointment of their home defeat by Leyton Orient in midweek.

“On Tuesday we had two many five out of 10 performances but today we had a lot of eight out of 10s – and that’s what you need to win at this level,” Parkinson said.

“We have to play like a top first division team to win tough games and that’s what we did today.

“We played like a team that deserves to be at the top end of this league. We were excellent today from minute one right to the end.

“We showed a lot of quality and had a lovely balance about our play.

“We were patient and also looked a threat and we had some great opportunities to score more goals than we did.

“But it was a really strong performance and I am delighted with it.

“Today’s win was a great credit to everyone at the club as the great thing we’ve got at Wrexham is that when we do get a knock we get tight together as a group and come through the other side like we have done today.”

WATCH: Max Cleworth strike gives Wrexham victory at Mansfield

Macdonald turned an Ollie Rathbone cross into his own net on two minutes to give Wrexham the lead and also hit the post on nine minutes.

But Mansfield were level on 16 minutes as Macdonald made amends with a fine far post finish from a low Keanu Baccus cross.

The winner came on 58 minutes as Cleworth buried a powerful 20-yard finish from a half-cleared Sebastian Revan cross.

The only sour note for the Welsh club was seeing Andy Cannon stretchered off with an injury.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said his struggling side will continue to try to entertain, despite the defeat extending their winless streak to nine league games.

“We need points, however we get them,” he said.

“But we will carry on trying to play like we have today and have done all season.

“It is difficult when you’re in this sort of run. Do you change things completely?

He added: “What we were doing three months ago was working perfectly and we were in the top half of the league.

“You sit down and think ‘do we change all those good things we were doing that brought all the good performances’?

“I don’t think so as I don’t think we are too far off.

“There was not a lot in the game again, just those key moments.

“I thought first half it was a very even game, despite us getting off to the worst possible start.

“I thought we played very well again today, especially in the first half after that early setback.”

