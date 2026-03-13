Phil Parkinson salutes Wrexham’s resilience during win over Welsh rivals Swansea

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson praised the character of his side after they saw off Welsh rivals Swansea 2-0 to strengthen their grip on a Sky Bet Championship play-off place.

A fine first-half goal from the in-form Nathan Broadhead and a late Liam Cullen own goal gave the home team the bragging rights on the night, but also three points which saw them move six clear of seventh-placed Southampton who face leaders Coventry on Saturday.

With Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac on television commentary duties, there had been a degree of pressure on Parkinson after Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat to Hull, but they delivered a critical victory over an outfit who had the chance to move to within two points of the top six themselves.

And they did it at the end of a week which had already included a thrilling extra-time FA Cup defeat to Chelsea and that loss to Hull, as well as news of injuries to top-scorer Kieffer Moore and Libby Cacace and a suspension for George Dobson.

“It was a performance of resilience and character tonight, it really was,” Parkinson said.

“I don’t think you should underestimate the week we’ve had with the emotion of the Chelsea game, the extra time, then the bad news of Kieffer and Libby being out injured, and obviously losing Dobbo, and not getting the result on Tuesday.

“To bounce back tonight, that is real, true spirit and resilience from all the lads involved and all the staff and all the supporters as well. Three home games in six days, it’s not easy for anyone, but I thought the supporters drove us on tonight and the three points are the most important thing.

“To win a Welsh derby and give us the supporters that feeling that we’ve beaten one of our Welsh rivals is obviously very important as well.”

Wrexham were made to work hard against a Swansea side who started the stronger of the two teams, with Arthur Okonkwo making a key save from Zan Vipotnik, Malick Yalcouye missing a late chance, while they had a penalty shout turned down after Goncalo Franco was bundled over by Dominic Hyam.

“We had good chances up, we missed the last moment I would say,” Swans boss Vitor Matos said. “We pushed Wrexham back, we controlled, we created and just that last little thing was not there today.

“Maybe unlucky for us as well. I think that’s it. The situations in the box with Franco, quite clear, that’s not quite the best decision, but it’s nothing we can control. What we can control is the next week of training to face Coventry (next Saturday).”

Broadhead’s strike would have been worthy of winning the match before Cullen’s late own goal made sure. Picked out by a neat reverse pass from Callum Doyle, the Wales international showed excellent footwork to leave Cameron Burgess behind before beating Lawrence Vigouroux.

“Cal, he likes those reverse passes into the pocket and I was on the same wavelength,” Broadhead said.

“I just took it past the defender and slotted it home. I love scoring goals, I love playing footy, but today the three points was the main thing…It was a massive win.”

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