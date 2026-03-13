Wrexham beat Welsh rivals Swansea to consolidate Championship play-off place

Wrexham strengthened their grip on a Sky Bet Championship play-off place with a crucial 2-0 victory over Welsh rivals Swansea.

With their Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac on television commentary duties, the home side put on a show as Nathan Broadhead’s seventh Championship goal of the season – and second of the week – and a late Liam Cullen own goal delivered the points.

The pressure had been on Wrexham after Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Hull, but Phil Parkinson’s first win over the Swans in 10 attempts lifted the Red Dragons six points clear of seventh-placed Southampton, who go away to leaders Coventry on Saturday.

The stadium DJ celebrated by playing Drop It Like It’s Hot by Swansea investor Snoop Dogg at the final whistle.

The Swans had travelled north looking to move to within two points of the top six themselves, but were unable to find a way past Arthur Okonkwo, who kept Wrexham’s first Championship clean sheet at home since November.

Swansea started the brighter of the two teams, having their first sight of goal inside the opening minute as a loose pass from Callum Doyle allowed Goncalo Franco to run at goal, but his tame shot was held by Okonkwo.

The home side’s first real chance came in the ninth minute, but Broadhead’s looping header appeared to be heading wide before Lawrence Vigouroux made sure.

Instead the visitors should have led when Franco’s pass sent Zan Vipotnik through on goal, but Okonkwo made a critical save as Swansea’s top-scorer did not get the power or placement needed to beat Wrexham’s goalkeeper.

It was a pivotal moment as the hosts took the lead four minutes later. Doyle’s well-disguised pass picked out Broadhead on the left side of the box, and excellent footwork from the Wales man saw him sidestep Cameron Burgess and create the angle to power home under Vigouroux.

Wrexham should have been 2-0 up five minutes before the break. Zak Vyner’s first-time pass released Issa Kabore down the right and his low cross found the run of Sam Smith, but he failed to get proper contact on the ball as an excellent chance went begging.

The first half ended with Lewis O’Brien’s corner finding Doyle at the back post, but he could not direct the ball on target with Smith unable to stretch far enough to turn it in himself.

The Red Dragons were straight back on to the front foot again in the second half, with Broadhead bending a shot narrowly wide after former Swansea midfielder O’Brien surged forward.

Swansea wanted a penalty when Franco went down under Dominic Hyam’s challange, but referee Tom Neild was unmoved.

A triple change from Vitor Matos injected more life into the visitors, who went close to an equaliser when Marko Stamenic hit a fiernce 65th-minute volley, but Okonkwo was equal once again.

Swansea were not going down easily. With nine minutes left, something of a scramble inside the box ended with Malick Yalcouye thumping a shot wide.

However, Wrexham had the final word as Doyle got on the end of George Thomason’s deep cross two minutes from time and his header deflected in off Cullen to seal the points.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac cheer on Wrexham from Sky Sports commentary box