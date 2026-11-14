Politicians and celebrities hail Wales’ historic victory over All Blacks

Rod Minchin, Press Association

Leading politicians and celebrities were among the famous faces toasting Wales’ historic win over New Zealand.

Wales ended 73 years of hurt by shredding world rugby’s form book and winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the First Minister of Wales, said: “Congratulations Welsh rugby on the historic victory against New Zealand! A moment for Welsh rugby!

“After 73 years, this is a moment that will live long in Welsh sporting history.

“An incredible feat that shows the passion and pride that make Wales so special.”

Stephen Kinnock, Secretary of State for Wales, said he managed to watch the final 20 minutes of the game as he had been speaking at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.

“After 73 years we’ve finally beaten the All Blacks! Can barely believe what I’ve just witnessed,” he said.

“Incredible!”

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones posted a video on Instagram of her reaction to Wales’ historic win.

“Oh my God, Wales has just beaten the All Blacks,” the Welsh writer and actress said.

“I’ll say it again, Wales has just beaten the All Blacks. It is incredible, I am so over the moon.

“This is the best, best, best, best news. Oh my God, Wales, Welsh rugby, you are gorgeous and I love you and I am so, so proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Jones (@ruthjonesgenuine)

The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic.

A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history.

Outside the stadium, rugby fans spoke of the amazing match they had watched unfold, as the Welsh team made history.

Retired civil servant Joy Morris, 62, from Ammanford, described the game as “amazing” and never thought Wales would win.

“We thought we would be lucky for a try and it was absolutely awesome. We never can believe what happened,” she said.

“I just wanted to see the Haka. It was tremendous (inside the stadium) and a very good atmosphere.

“I don’t think anybody did. The Kiwis… everyone were just like ‘wow’.

“The last 10 minutes, because we thought if they have a try, it’s the same score, level.

“The last two minutes were absolutely… my heart was pounding, pounding. Just keep the ball.”

Her friend Lynne Caddell, 64, also a retired civil servant, had travelled with her from West Wales to watch the game.

“We thought, ‘Oh great, we’ve got a try. We were happy with that and then it was amazing,” she said.

“It’s nice to see Wales winning again and I am so happy for the Welsh team and Wales.”

Iwan Beggs, 25, from Swansea, had watched the game with his friends and said: “It got to about 70th minute, we were shaking.

“We looked at each other and we were like, ‘It will happen, it will not happen’.

“And then it got to about the 78th minute and that’s when we probably thought it could happen. When we won there were people behind us crying.”

Rhodri Jenkins, a 24-year-old PhD student from Cardiff, said: “I thought they’d give the All Blacks a go, you know, and push them, but no way I thought they would win.”

For Sarah Hogan, a nurse from Anglesey, North Wales, it was only the second Wales match she had watched.

“I didn’t want to say too soon that Wales were playing really well because they were playing really, really well,” she said.

“And I thought, I’m not going to say anything because I don’t want to put a jinx on the match.

“The defence that they played was absolutely remarkable. They were just fighting as soon as they came out.

“They were fighting and it was absolutely brilliant.

“It was a privilege to have been there and to have seen it. It was absolutely fantastic.”

Coal merchant Vincent Edwards, also from Anglesey, described the atmosphere in the stadium as “electric”.

“It’s a fabulous win, great win, fantastic win. It was brilliant. We witnessed history today,” he added.

But while Welsh fans celebrated their historic victory, there was disappointment among the travelling New Zealand supporters.

Sam Kennedy, 24, said: “I’ve travelled all this way just to see that All Blacks lose, I’m gutted.”