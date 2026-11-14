The greatest images of the most famous victory in the history of Welsh rugby

14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales celebrates on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
Nation.Cymru staff
Just look at the scenes. Just look at the scenes! Joy, jubilation, tears and nothing but the absolute pride of a nation.
Wales ended 73 years of hurt against New Zealand and shredded world rugby’s form book by winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.
The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic.
Three times Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time in history they scored five tries against New Zealand, but ultimately it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors.
First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions.
All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted.
A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history.
MORE:
Wales battle to historic victory over New Zealand
New Zealand may have the Haka but we’ll always have Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Dan Edwards of Wales celebrates on the final whistle. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – James Botham of Wales in tears on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales celebrates on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Taine Plumtree of Wales celebrates on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Wales celebrates on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship – Wales bench on the final whistle. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Nations Championship – Blair Murray. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
Wales’ Taine Plumtree and Blair Murray celebrate following the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
Wales player celebrates with The Raeburn Shield after the final whistle following the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Nations Championship – Wales celebrate beating New Zealand at full time. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Nations Championship – Eddie James of Wales scores try. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Kian Abdullah, Huw Evans Agency.
14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Nations Championship – Gabriel Hamer-Webb. 14.11.26 – Wales v New Zealand – Autumn Nations Championship. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.
Wales players celebrate as New Zealand players look on after the final whistle following the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales players celebrate as New Zealand players look on after the final whistle following the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales players celebrate following the win over New Zealand. Photo Joe Giddens/Press Association.
New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett (left) is tackled by Wales’ Tomos Williams during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit scores his side’s fifth try of the game during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit scores his side’s fifth try of the game during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales’ Eddie James scores his side’s fourth try of the game during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales’ Tomos Williams scores their side’s first try of the game during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
New Zealand players perform The Haka before the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: David Davies/Press Association.
Wales’ Blair Murray (right) is tackled during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
Wales’ Tomos Williams (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s first try of the game with team-mates during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
Wales’ Dewi Lake scores his side’s second try of the game during the Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday November 14, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/Press Association.
Wales captain Dewi Lake belts out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. (Credit: ITV)
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