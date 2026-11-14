The greatest images of the most famous victory in the history of Welsh rugby

Nation.Cymru staff

Just look at the scenes. Just look at the scenes! Joy, jubilation, tears and nothing but the absolute pride of a nation.

Wales ended 73 years of hurt against New Zealand and shredded world rugby’s form book by winning an epic Nations Championship encounter 35-28 at the Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks had reeled off 34 successive victories at Wales’ expense since being beaten by them in 1953, but Steve Tandy’s team gloriously achieved mission improbable after a Cardiff classic.

Three times Wales led by 14 points, and for the first time in history they scored five tries against New Zealand, but ultimately it was heroic defensive work that denied the visitors.

First-half tries from Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake and Archie Griffin – all converted by Sam Costelow – put Wales in charge, although New Zealand clawed it back to 21-21 as Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi and Fehi Fineanganofo all touched down, with Richie Mo’unga booting three conversions.

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes from the side that swept past Scotland in their previous Nations Championship game, and such an approach ultimately backfired spectacularly, with Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit adding further Wales scores that Costelow converted.

A crowd of 55,152 could scarcely believe what had unfolded, and there were incredible scenes of wild celebration with players in tears as Wales began taking in arguably the most famous win of their 145-year Test match history.

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