Questions raised over why England player appears in giant mural in Cardiff

With a week until Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland, a new mural unveiled in Cardiff city centre has had people pondering why an England player is so prominently featured.

The artwork on the side of the La Pantera building on Quay Street, opposite the Principality Stadium, features Cymru legend Jess Fishlock in a side on profile, going head-to-head with England striker Alessia Russo, with the words ‘You’ve Got This’ emblazoned upon it.

Many who have seen the mural, which appeared on Friday, took to social media to all ask the same question – why is an England player on a massive artwork in Wales?

After Tesco and Lucozade were forced to issue an apology after a massive display promoting the England women’s football team had to be removed after receiving complaints, feelings are running high ahead of the Women’s European Championship, which will see Wales taking on England in the group stages of the tournament.

After a little digging on the sportswear giant’s website we discovered the truth behind the artwork, painted in the same location as the famous ‘My Cymru, My Shirt’ artwork.

Last week Adidas unveiled a film to mark the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 and their ‘You Got This’ brand campaign, which the sportswear retailer said. ‘explores the role that opposition can play in driving a new level of performance, demonstrating that competitiveness and support can co-exist at all levels of the sport – from grassroots to the professional game.’

A statement on the Adidas website read: ‘As part of adidas’ global brand campaign, You Got This, icons Aitana Bonmatí, Alessia Russo, Jule Brand, Kadidiatou Diani, Lia Waltí, and Stina Blackstenius are all shown in training ahead of this summer’s tournament. Despite typically competing as opponents, during the film, players demonstrate how a shared admiration pushes each individual to new heights.

‘Offering a fresh new take on the concept of rivalry, the film shows how even competitors can leverage their tenacity and shared respect for the sport to improve their own performance and elevate the women’s game.

‘The power of competition is specifically explored via a mutual respect between Russo and Bonmatí, who use each other’s success on the international stage to unlock a new level of performance.’

Alessia Russo said: “For us as professionals, competition is huge in everything we do, and personally, it’s a constant source of learning. I consider myself lucky to be surrounded by the best in the world every day while playing for my club and country. Individuals at my club, such as Lia Wälti, a player who is brilliant at creating opportunities – or opponents on the pitch, like Aitana, who has unbelievable vision and creativity. My colleagues and peers are a constant reminder that my game is not complete just yet, and that wouldn’t be possible without competition.”

So there you have it. The artwork intends to be a fresh take on the concept of rivalry. And let’s face there can be no bigger rivalry than Wales versus England, which leaves us only with one thing to say: COME ON CYMRU!!

MORE: Giant mural of Jess Fishlock unveiled on football pitch in Cardiff park

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

