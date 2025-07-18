Snoop Dogg joins battle of Championship’s celebrity owners with Swansea arrival
There is a new celebrity owner in the Championship after American rapper Snoop Dogg bought a part share in Swansea.
He joins Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are in charge of Wrexham, and former NFL great Tom Brady at Birmingham.
Here, the PA news agency take a look at the battle of the high-profile owners in English football’s second tier.
Welcome to Wrexham
Hollywood A-listers Reynolds and McElhenney bought Welsh club Wrexham in 2020 and have turned them into a global brand, partly due to the accompanying documentary.
The actors have taken a firm interest in the club, which has gone from the National League to the second tier with three successive promotions. Wrexham will be eyeing a fourth this term.
Brady’s Blues
Birmingham’s journey under an American consortium, which includes seven-times Super Bowl champion Brady, who owns a minority stake, has not been such plain sailing as they were relegated to the third tier shortly after the takeover.
But they bounced back in record-breaking fashion, winning promotion to the Championship with a world-record 111 points last term, and they will also be eyeing a place in the Premier League.
Snoop at Swans
American rapper Snoop Dogg’s arrival completes a summer of change at the Welsh club Swansea, who were bought out by a consortium, including former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric.
Snoop Dogg has joined the party, citing an allegiance with the club’s working-class roots, and he intends to help the Swans take the crown of top dogs in Wales.
