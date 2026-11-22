Phil Blanche, Press Association

Steve Tandy expressed his frustration after Wales were edged out in a Nations Championship thriller by Australia.

Wales were unable to build on their shock win over New Zealand seven days earlier – their first victory over the All Blacks for 73 years – as Australia held on for a 29-26 success in Cardiff.

Skipper Dewi Lake scored twice, while Blair Murray and Ryan Elias also crossed for tries as Wales picked up two bonus points.

Wales finished fifth in the northern hemisphere placings, meaning they will play Japan at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on finals weekend to decide who finishes ninth in the inaugural Nations Championship.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed to lose the game,” said head coach Tandy after Wales had let a 21-19 lead slip in the second half.

“I don’t think we were as accurate as we could have been, particularly being held up three times.

“At the start of the game, I felt we could have got ahead on the scoreboard and built some pressure.

“After such a monumental game last week, with all the energy and emotion that went into it, I thought we stuck in the game really well and scored four tries.

“It would have been easy to find ourselves 12-0 down and perhaps let things drift, but I thought we stayed composed.

“We got seven points before half-time, which was big. Then we bounced back and took the lead. I thought that try told you a lot about the intent and mindset of the group.

“Overall, we’re frustrated at losing, but there are plenty of positives to take from the performance as well.”

Japan present familiar opponents for Wales as Saturday’s clash in London will be the fifth game in 16 months between the two sides.

Wales squeezed past Japan 28-21 in their autumn opener, but Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms have been thrashed by England and Scotland over the last two weekends.

Tandy said: “We’ve got to build on this and be better than we were this week in terms of our performance. It’s something we can’t get away from.

“We’ve had a good tournament so far, and we’re disappointed with today. But we want to finish on a high, and that will only be as good as the performance we produce.

“I can rotate the team and we’ll still put in a performance. Ultimately, we’ve got to perform. It doesn’t matter who wears the shirt – we’ve got to perform.

“Whenever we put a team out, the objective is to win a Test match. That will be no different next Saturday.”

Scrum-half Tomos Williams will be assessed after leaving the action early in the second half with a groin problem.

“I thought the boys did pretty well. We’re growing as a team and we’re a young group. Think about where we were 12 months ago,” said Tandy.

“The boys have got a couple of days off now, so we’ll look at the changing room and see where we are with injuries.”

“We’ll definitely freshen things up for next week.”