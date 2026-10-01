The incredible anthem as Wales claimed a famous victory over Norway

Nation.Cymru staff

It was another incredible rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau that reverberated around the Cardiff City Stadium as Wales took on Norway in the Nations League.

Craig Bellamy’s team came into the game on the back of two defeats, but the sound of more than 30,000 voices bellowing out Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau as if their lives depended on it, provided great motivation as they ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Dan James and Neco Williams.

It was more than evident that with home advantage The Red Wall are Cymru’s 12th man – an amorphous mass of unbridled emotion channelling Welsh heart and hwyl.

When the opening burst of the anthem fades and the crowd takes over it is truly one of the greatest sights and sounds in world sport, more than a match for anything in world sport.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau is pride and nationhood, an auditory awakening that will hopefully give the team the confidence they need to compete at this level.

Watch and enjoy!

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