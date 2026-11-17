Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales ended their Nations League group campaign with a 3-2 defeat against 10-man Portugal in Cardiff.

Although there was little riding on the contest, with Wales guaranteed a League A relegation/promotion play-off in March and Portugal having qualified for the quarter-finals, the two sides produced an entertaining spectacle.

Portugal skipper Bruno Fernandes blasted the opener after 11 minutes but that was immediately wiped out by David Brooks’ ninth goal for Wales.

Sorba Thomas broke free to put Wales ahead before the break, but again there was a quickfire response as Pedro Neto pounced to restore parity.

Substitute Carlos Forbs stroked Portugal ahead in the final quarter, and Portugal had to negotiate the final 16 minutes a player short after Neto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Wales finish bottom of League A4 with one win and five defeats and end a disappointing 2026 with a solitary victory, three draws and six losses from 10 games.

Craig Bellamy’s side had lost 1-0 in Lisbon in September in a game that was to prove Cristiano Ronaldo’s last for Portugal.

Ronaldo’s subsequent retirement from international football probably had an impact on the attendance at Cardiff City Stadium with some seats unfilled, despite the game being officially declared a sell out.

Wales had been forced in to changes with Karl Darlow and Neco Williams injured and Ethan Ampadu suspended.

Danny Ward replaced Darlow in goal while Connor Roberts and Josh Sheehan returned, with Rubin Colwill – on his home Cardiff ground – Brooks and Thomas also freshening up the selection.

There would be no clean sheet for Ward on his 50th appearance as Joao Neves robbed Sheehan and Fernandes lashed home from the edge of the box.

Wales responded immediately with Colwill twice involved, first setting up Harry Wilson for a shot Diogo Costa blocked with his legs and then Brooks who swept home his ninth international goal, and second in two games.

Wilson was halted by a last-gasp Diogo Dalot challenge and Joe Rodon headed wide, but Wales were fortunate not to fall behind when the unmarked Francisco Trincao struck the crossbar from eight yards.

Chances kept coming as Costa battered away Wilson’s effort at the end of a slick length-of-the-field move, and Neto fired straight at Ward before Fernandes was off target.

Wales hit the front five minutes before the break after Brooks worked a one-two with Wilson before releasing Thomas, who advanced from his own half to slot past Costa.

The lead lasted three minutes as Neto lost Jay DaSilva from Trincao’s cross to finish at the far post.

A breathless first half was not finished as Wilson hit the roof of the net from halfway with Costa retreating frantically, and the Leeds midfielder then forced a sprawling save from the Portugal goalkeeper.

Portugal regained the lead 20 minutes from time when Club Brugge winger Forbs – wearing Portugal’s new-styled number seven shirt in the post Ronaldo era – collected Ben Cabango’s poor header and stepped inside Ben Davies to find the bottom corner.

Neto clattered into Brennan Johnson just one minute and 59 seconds after being booked, but Portugal held on for a fifth Nations League win to seal top spot.

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