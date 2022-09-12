Wales teams use Michael Sheen speech to motivate them ahead of England clash

To say the reaction to the rousing Welsh rallying cry by Michael Sheen has been unprecedented would be an understatement of rather large proportions.

If you were watching this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own you would have seen the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon receive a standing ovation from the studio audience.

As part of the quiz he was asked by host Romesh Ranganathan to recite a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England in Qatar.

Sheen produces what could only be described as one of the most rousing, stirring, spine-tingling rallying cries in the history of astonishing speeches.

The clip quickly went viral on social media with unanimous acclaim for the actor’s preternatural oratory skills from the likes of multi-gold medal winner Michael Johnson and Wales star Aaron Ramsey.

When we wrote the original story we advised that if Robert Page doesn’t play the speech before Wales take the field against England in the World Cup, somebody needs to have a word.

However, we were thrilled to learn that other Wales football teams used Sheen’s inspiring words to motivate themselves ahead of games with England on the weekend.

We discovered that the Wales walking football teams were playing in a Home Nations Tournament at Redditch United FC yesterday – and had shared the Welshman’s rousing rallying cry.

Wales player Martin Jones told us: “The speech was posted among the players on our WhatsApp group and people thought it was inspirational.”

It obviously did the trick as it was a successful day all round for the Wales teams in the event which included men’s over 50s, 60s and 70s teams and women’s over 40s, 50s, and 60s sides – with Wales winning the overall Home Nations tournament by a point.

Walking football is thriving in Wales. The Wales over-70s side for example has some real pedigree, having experienced a World Cup adventure of their own in recent months after competing in the Walking Football World Cup in Denmark.

They qualified from their group and were unlucky to lose to Germany 1-0 in the quarter-final despite having had most of the possession.

You can read more about the Wales team’s World Cup adventures HERE

