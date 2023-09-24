Watch: Massive Wales rugby choir belt out traditional songs in Lyon

For the last two weekends Wales fans have turned out in force ahead of their team’s previous Rugby World Cup encounters with Fiji and Portugal to belt out some classic songs and reaffirm our status as the Land of Song.

This weekend saw the biggest turn out yet, as hundreds of fans gathered in a square in Lyon where they performed a selection of traditional songs and anthems.

Many of the fans were members of Welsh choirs including Côr y Gleision, a Cardiff based choir, who originally put out the word about the events in French cities ahead of Wales’ group games and were inundated with replies from those wishing to take part – including members of the London Welsh Male Voice, Cardiff Arms Park, and Builth Wells choirs.

Leading the singing this time in Lyon was Sioned Page – conductor of Côr Hafodwenog, winner of the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Amongst the singers making a beautiful sound was Cardiff Singer of the World finalist Jessica Robinson.

There were gorgeous renditions of the French and Welsh national anthems, as well as Sospan Fach and Rachie (I Bob Un).

The massed choir will be back together once more for Wales’ final group game against Georgia in Nantes next weekend.

