Watch: The beautiful chaos and absolute limbs of Wales Away

‘Wales Away, uh uh, uh uh, I like it’ sang Welsh fans after coining a new song that reverberated throughout the away end at the Poljud Stadium in Split.

Based on KC and the Sunshine Band’s epic ’70s disco groover ‘That’s The Way I Like It’, this dayglo dancefloor hit soundtracked a dramatic evening in the Croatian city that had already become one of the best Wales Away trips in recent memory.

Following wonderful scenes of Wales and Croatia fans partying together and one group of Cymru supporters creating big smiles with the locals after handing out daffodils, once inside the stadium the away end quickly resembled a cross between a giant pub and a dancefloor with the KC and the Sunshine Band hit reworked for a new generation of diplomats in bucket hats.

Fans were singing and generally having the best time even though Rob Page’s side were 1-0 down, however when debutant Nathan Broadhead stole in at the far post to secure an equaliser in the 92nd minute, the scenes in the away end were pure delirium. As Broadhead raced towards the Welsh fans with tears in his eyes, all his dreams having come true, the Wales Away party turned it up to 11.

Being held back in the stadium for 30 minutes at the end of the game, the Welsh fans cared not a jot.

Because… Wales Away, uh uh, uh uh, they like it.

THE MOMENT NATHAN BROADHEAD SCORED

This was ~30 mins post full time 😂 pic.twitter.com/OLLXBbVmFa — John McAllister (@john_mcal) March 25, 2023

pic.twitter.com/JquZgpFnjQ — Out of Context Wales Away (@nocontcymaway) March 25, 2023

Aaron Ramsey’s story 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a5o3qow8Ev — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) March 25, 2023

