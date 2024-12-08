Watch: The wonderful scenes as Wales players arrive back at club

It’s been quite the week for the Welsh women who made history qualifying for the Euro 2025 Championship in Switzerland next summer.

Cymru made history after goals from Hannah Cain and Carrie Jones gave them a 2-1 Euro 2025 play-off second leg victory over the Republic of Ireland

Rhian Wilkinson’s team triumphed 3-2 on aggregate as they progressed to Euros with glorious scenes on the pitch as the full-time whistle blew.

It was a titanic tussle at the Aviva Stadium from two fully committed sides going head to head in the make or break game. Instrumental in the victory were two of Wales’ industrious midfielders Rachel Rowe and Alice Griffiths.

The Southampton FC pair had a few days off and then returned to training camp this weekend where they were greeted with a surprise celebration from their teammates and staff.

Amidst lovely scenes of singing and dancing, balloons, a Welsh flag and the obligatory blow up sheep, a guard of honour was formed for the Welsh stars, while Southampton FC head coach RemI Allen had some lovely words for the pair.

What a welcome back for our @Cymru history makers! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vmBweX6sAx — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) December 6, 2024

Paying tribute to Rowe and Griffiths, she said: “It’s an unbelievable achievement. The club are super proud. Staff are super proud. Players are super proud of you. We can only imagine what it means to you and to the country and to the past generation.

“Everyone turned into Wales fans for 90 minutes or so. Huge congratulations. We’re really, really proud of you.”

