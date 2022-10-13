Watch: Welsh national anthem is Ryan Reynolds’ ringtone for life

Today sees the season finale of Welcome To Wrexham airing on Disney Plus.

The access all areas docuseries has been huge hit worldwide and put Wrexham AFC on the global map thanks to the ownership of entertainment stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The ups and downs of the football team in the first full season under the stewardship of the duo has been something of a rollercoaster ride that culminates in a Wembley appearance and a National League playoff place.

For Rob and Ryan the ownership of Wrexham AFC has not only been a valuable lesson in terms of football, but the language and culture of a nation.

The pair have adopted Wales as their second home and the respect they have shown the Welsh language has been a lesson to all.

Anthem

This was particularly evident after the singing of Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at the Wrexham v Bromley FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium back in May.

At the time both commented on how much it had moved them and in a post on Twitter to plug tonight’s season finale of the docuseries, Ryan Reynolds wrote: ‘Tonight’s season finale is my ringtone forever’.

The post was accompanied with a clip of the Wrexham fans belting out the anthem at Wembley. It also included a clip of Wrexham’s Welsh midfield star Jordan Davies who said: “Singing the Welsh national anthem with 25,000 fans at Wembley will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The passion that Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have for Wales has been evident especially Stateside.

When the pair appeared on top rated US talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently – there was only one thing on their minds. To educate the host and the watching millions at home about Wrexham and their love of Wales and its language.

When they appeared on Colbert’s show – a TV host who is more than aware of the Welsh language after having Lord of the Rings star Morfydd Clark on his show they were happy to demonstrate their knowledge.

When the host asked the pair if they knew any Welsh, film star Reynolds enthused about how the language was growing, while McElhenney showed off his mastery of the longest place name in Western Europe by perfectly reciting Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch.

Zero disrespect to @RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds whatsoever, but I don’t think these two will ever truly appreciate what they’re doing for #Cymraeg. Diolch. Up The Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/U6Ps1Zqclr — DoctorCymraeg (@CymraegDoctor) September 11, 2022

