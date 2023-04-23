Watch: Wrexham players singing ‘F**k the Tories’ in McDonalds
If Wrexham’s players ever had an excuse to party then last night’s promotion to the football league was certainly the best reason ever.
Now we’re not saying Paul Mullin and his teammates had a few post-match beers after winning the National League title, but it could explain why they were spotted in the Wrexham branch of McDonalds at 2am this morning happily joining in with sweary chants about the Conservative Party.
Amazing early morning scenes in @McDonaldsUK in @wrexham with @PMullin7 pic.twitter.com/SoRferpMWf
— Andy Snowden🏴 (@thesnowdens) April 23, 2023
Anybody who has followed the club would know all about the controversy surrounding the bespoke football boots star striker Paul Mullin had made with the words ‘F**K the Tories’ on them.
Mullin, has become not so much a football star but something of a working class folk hero with the fans.
During the frenzied post-match celebrations last night he was pictured celebrating with a flag which read ‘Love Mullin, f**k Tories’.
And he his and teammates happily sang along with fans as a chant of ‘F**k the Tories’ could be heard in the fast food joint in the early hours of the morning.
.@PMullin7 some bloke hahahahah pic.twitter.com/RT5adroeeu
— JH (@jacmharris) April 22, 2023
