Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson ‘raging’ over refereeing decisions in Cambridge draw

Phil Parkinson felt decisions went against Wrexham in their 2-2 draw at Cambridge.

Parkinson’s side fell behind immediately after half-time when Josh Stokes scored a penalty, awarded for a foul the Wrexham boss disputed. And at the start of stoppage time a corner was deemed to have gone out of play, meaning Eoghan O’Connell’s subsequent header did not stand.

The draw, coupled with Wycombe’s failure to beat Shrewsbury, means Wrexham remain inside the automatic promotion places by six points.

“The referee’s performance tonight, to say I’m raging is one of the biggest understatements in my 1,000 games,” said Parkinson.

“That penalty decision is one of the worst penalty decisions I’ve seen, and to disallow the goal at the end is completely bizarre.

“There is no way he can be sure that’s gone out of play. But the penalty decision is just incredible. The ref couldn’t wait to give them things tonight.”

Watch: Sam Smith earns Wrexham a point against his former club Cambridge

He added: “Obviously we came here looking for three points. I thought the performance level was very good. A couple of big decisions have gone against us, but I ask the lads for performances and for 80 per cent of the game I thought we played well.

“We stayed controlled even at 2-1 down, got back in the game, and have had a couple of great chances to win it. I was pleased with the composure we showed after the penalty decision to get back in the game.

“We’ve had other chances, other bits of good defending from them, chances we should have taken. All in all the performance is good but the result is not what we really want.”

Cambridge boss Neil Harris described himself as “extremely proud” of his side’s display which made light of the 46-point gap between the sides.

“When we talk about what a Neil Harris team looks like, it’s not about just the formation, it’s about the profile of the players in the team and the way I want us to play. We saw that tonight,” said Harris.

“I want us to be a team that can play forward and run forward, get round second balls. To do that sometimes you need to have a profile of player in your team and we had that tonight. Secondly you need to have moments when you can really handle the football as well.

“That’s what the modern game is and that’s what we’ve got to be as Cambridge United. I fully know what the fans want to see, fully know what this club stands for, and it’s why I’m here. It’s why I’ve been brought here, to deliver that.

“Tonight we had all-round game and I’m extremely proud of the players because Wrexham are a top, top side.”

