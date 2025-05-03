Watch: Wrexham celebrate promotion in style with win at Lincoln

History-making Wrexham ended their League One campaign in style with a 2-0 victory at Lincoln.

The Welsh club became the first Football League outfit to secure three straight promotions last week.

And goals from Elliot Lee and Ryan Longman ensured Phil Parkinson’s charges finished the season with a fine 10-game unbeaten run.

The Imps had the first chance of the game early on as Ethan Hamilton’s effort was beaten away by Arthur Okonkwo.

At the other end Sam Smith hit a volley wide of the mark after a good cross from captain James McClean in a quiet first half.

Thumping header

The Dragons took the lead eight minutes after the restart as Lee powered home a thumping header from Longman’s cross.

And just after the hour Longman broke his duck for the club at the 21st attempt as he fired in from close range.

Defeat meant mid-table Lincoln finished the campaign with back-to-back losses.

