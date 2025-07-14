Wrexham unveil Wales-inspired ‘Daffodil’ away kit

Wrexham say they are ‘flying the flag for Wales’ with the launch of their new away kit which has a number of Welsh-themes woven into the design.

The launch follows hot on the heels of the unveiling of the club’s new red home kit, a retro design in tribute to the stars of the club of yore.

A statement on the Wrexham AFC website reads: ‘Powerfully embodying our Welsh pride and the deep sense of belonging that ties us to Wrexham and North Wales, the 2025/26 away kit boasts a vibrant yellow base with a green polo collar – colours inspired by the daffodil, the national flower of Wales.

‘Representing the first time we will have worn yellow-and-green shirts since the 1990s, the new away shirt features the Welsh flag on the rear collar and an internal green tape reading “LAND OF MY FATHERS – HEN WLAD FY NHADAU” on the lower back. Wrexham AFC will be proudly representing Wales wherever we are in the world.

‘Adding a distinctive touch, the front and sleeves are decorated with an elegant pinstripe pattern of fine vertical green lines, blending tradition with modern style.

‘On the chest, both applied in heat-transferred silicone, the Macron Hero appears in green on the right, and the Wrexham AFC crest sits proudly on the left, close to the heart. The nape is personalised with a red label featuring the wording “WREXHAM IS THE NAME” in white. Club partners United Airlines, HP and

‘Meta Quest are boldly displayed on the front, sleeve and back of the shirt respectively.

We're Welsh everywhere we go. Presenting our new away kit inspired by the national flower of Wales, the Daffodil. 🟡🟢 #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 14, 2025

‘The Macron logo and the words “Designed in Bologna” highlight that every garment is conceived, designed and developed at the Macron Campus, the brand’s headquarters in Italy.

‘Completing the away kit are green shorts with yellow drawstrings, and yellow socks featuring fine horizontal green stripes and a green top with a central yellow band. The primary fabric used is Eco Softlock, while the addition of a back panel in Eco Micromesh and inserts in Eco Mesh ensure the shirt is lightweight and perfectly breathable.’

The new away shirt will debut on the Wrexham Down Under Tour against Sydney FC tomorrow.

The new Wrexham AFC Away Kit is now available for purchase in the club’s official stores and online at wrexhamafc.co.uk (for UK customers) and wrexhamafcstore.com (for customers worldwide) from 9am (BST).

