New Order clarify Cardiff Bay gig cancellation

New Order have issued a new statement following the cancellation of their show in Cardiff.

The gig was due to take place in Cardiff Bay last night with support from The Charlatans, but was cancelled on the morning of the concert due to adverse weather conditions.

New Order had originally issued a statement announcing the show would not go ahead “due to high winds on site.”

We are sorry to say that our show tonight in Cardiff is cancelled due to high winds on site. There will be an official statement in due course regarding tickets. We are disappointed to not be performing for you all tonight, but safety of our fans & crew always comes first. pic.twitter.com/1mKSPP3WoB — New Order (@neworder) August 22, 2024

However, after questions were asked about the weather and the fact that the gig was cancelled despite the conditions being dry and mild, the band were last night forced to issue a new statement clarifying the exact reasons for the gig not going ahead and explaining the timescale for ticket refunds.

This read: “Further to our announcement that the gig has been cancelled tonight we’d like to make it clear that the extreme weather that caused the cancellation of the event was earlier this morning.

“Independent Health & Safety officials determined that the site was unsafe for staff to work during this period, which meant staff were unable to do the essential works to make the site safe or to install New Order’s production.

“It was not a decision taken lightly and New Order are very sorry that this was out of their control.

All tickets will be refunded automatically, we have been told that you should allow 10 business days for the refund to appear in your account.”

Following the cancellation of the New Order gig, Tim Burgess – the frontman of support band The Charlatans, announced that he had put money behind the bar at a city centre pub to allow fans to get together and have a drink.

Posting on X, Tim wrote that £100 would made available at Tiny Rebel on Womanby Street for fans who had made the journey to the Welsh capital ahead of the cancellation of the show.

OK, so there’s £1,000 behind the bar at @TinyRebelCdff. A little something for those who are there for our show that was cancelled. The staff are ready for you, it all gets started at 6pm but lots are there already. Meet fellow fans, drink to what will be and what might have been pic.twitter.com/jX9WtSdycU — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) August 22, 2024

