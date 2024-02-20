Sir Tom Jones makes a surprise visit to Welsh pub

Staff and customers were taken aback when singing legend Sir Tom Jones paid a visit to a pub near to his childhood home.

The Welsh music star, 83, who was back in south Wales for a family funeral, popped into The Cross Inn, Llantrisant for a quiet drink. And if there’s one thing we know it’s that Sir Tom Jones is partial to it’s a pint – and if it’s a Welsh beer, then even better.

Although the star, who was brought up in nearby Treforest, was left alone to have a pint in peace, he was more than happy to have his picture taken with staff, including the pub’s landlord Martin Williams.

One of the bar staff, Kerrie Cummings, wrote on the pub’s Facebook page: “Lovely guy, shook his hand and let him drink his drink in peace! Lol everyone else sat starstruck!!”

It’s believed Sir Tom also visited The Bunch of Grapes pub on his old stamping ground in Pontypridd on the same day.

The singer, has been a regular visitor to his homeland in recent times, he played several shows with Stereophonics at The Principality Stadium in 2022 and last summer played a series of sold out headline concerts at Cardiff Castle.

He’ll be back again soon, when he performs at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on July 2 and at Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday, July 6.

