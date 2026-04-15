Taron Egerton’s ‘outrageous’ new movie has everyone talking

Welsh star Taron Egerton has everyone talking about his new movie – a provocative comedy thriller with a very raunchy title.

First footage was shown at CinemaCon – the largest and most important gathering of movie theatre owners from around the world – for the London-based movie, titled Everybody Wants to F**k Me.

Besides that memorable title, the movie set for release next year, has an intriguing and provocative plot line.

Egerton plays a man who discovers that every woman is stalking him – and also wants to have sex with him.

Reports from CinemaCon say the trailer for the movie, previously described as a ‘razor-sharp’ dark comedy thriller set in the world of modern dating, boasts a horror-themed trailer set to Doechii’s Anxiety.

In a day one report from the convention, IndieWire also listed Everybody Wants to F**k Me under the ‘best thing we saw’ category from the event.

The trailer reveals that Egerton has ‘mastered the disguise of being the perfect man’, attracting plenty of stares, before discovering that the female population is stalking him.

‘Cinema is officially unhinged and I’m here for it,’ quipped @flickcinephile on X, while a Redditor added: ‘I’ve never been more excited about one of his projects. He excels at comedy and the promo around it is going to be bonkers! Plus, finally a theatrical release.’

Fans are excited for what the ‘bonkers’ new movie appears to be, as the wait begins for the trailer to be released widely

The film, a co-production with Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap, is written and directed by Ladhood director Jonathan Schey in his feature-length debut, which also stars Glass Onion’s Jessica Henwick, Bafta winner Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex and set to star in the upcoming Beatles biopics), Charly Clive and Herbert Nordrum.

Egerton, who launched his career into the A-list with his Golden Globe-winning turn as Sir Elton John in 2019 biopic Rocketman, is also known for Eddie the Eagle, Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Earlier this year he followed up 2024’s airport thriller Carry-On, which was the second most-watched film ever on Netflix after 172.1million views until KPop Demon Hunter’s top spot knocked it into third, with indie crime thriller She Rides Shotgun which he also executive produced.

Later this month Egerton’s next film with Netflix is released, survival action movie Apex, which co-stars Charlize Theron and Troy and Untamed actor Eric Bana.

Everybody Wants to F**k Me is scheduled for release in 2027.

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