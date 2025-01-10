Traitors contestant backs Welsh independence

A contestant who appeared on the latest series of hit TV show The Traitors has backed Welsh independence.

Elen Wyn, who is from north Wales but now lives in Cardiff was eliminated in episode two of the hit series.

Since her banishment from The Traitors castle, Elen has been doing the rounds of media appearances – on the BBC and ITV, appearing on both English and Welsh language programmes such as Lorraine and Heno.

On one of her regular trips up to London Paddington from Cardiff, the 24-year-old translator who is training to be an opera singer, decided to entertain herself on her journey by asking her followers on Instagram to ask her questions.

One of those posed to her was – ‘Do you think Wales should be independent?’ to which she replied ‘Yes’.

The first language Welsh speaker has made no secret of the fact of how proud she is to come from Wales and how much she loves the language.

And with another of The Traitors competitors, Charlotte, pretending to be in Welsh on the show, the nation has never had so much visibility on TV!

It appears that Elen and Charlotte’s appearances on The Traitors have prompted something of a spike in searches for Welsh language courses online.

New figures show that thew number of people searching for Welsh lessons online has increased by 223% since the TV series aired last week.

“The Traitors has certainly become one of the reality TV programmes that is generating so much online discussion,” says Marc Porcar, Chief Executive of QR Code Generator, who calculated the figures.

“Since the release of the show’s three episodes last week, one of the topics of discussion is Charlotte’s fake Welsh accent, especially as she has claimed that the accent can be trusted more.

“Viewers have also pointed out the irony of the fact that Elen failed to recognise Charlotte’s fake accent.

“During her time on the show, Elen regularly stated her aspiration to put Wales on the map and raise awareness of the Welsh language.

“As seen as an increase in the number of searches, it is clear that the Traitors sparked interest in Welsh learning – though, not in the way Elen had expected.

“The number of Welsh speakers in the UK has declined over the past decade, so it’s great to see how a reality TV show has fuelled people’s interest in learning the language.”



