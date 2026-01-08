Wales’ youngest DJ Efan Electro marks another milestone with new single

At just 11 years old, Welsh DJ and electronic music producer Efan Electro releases his new single ‘Stronger’, marking a significant milestone in the career of one of the UK’s youngest emerging electronic artists.

Based in Llanllechid, Eryri, Efan Electro has been steadily building his reputation through a combination of disciplined studio work, live DJ performances, broadcast exposure, and community-led creative projects.

Stronger represents a clear step forward in confidence and musical maturity, delivering a modern electronic track driven by energy, clarity, and emotional uplift, while remaining accessible to a wide dance-music audience.

Ahead of its official release, Stronger received significant early support after being played by Adam Walton on BBC Introducing. This airplay made Efan Electro one of the youngest producers ever to receive a play on BBC Introducing, underlining the quality of the production and signalling growing recognition within the UK music industry.

Efan said “I was overjoyed to have a play in BBC Introducing, I never thought it would happen at my age. It feels amazing to have the song finally released and it’s given me such a boost of confidence to release more music in the future”

The release follows a recent documentary charting Efan’s journey as a young electronic artist, broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the S4C YouTube Channel.

The documentary offers a rare insight into the development of the young DJ navigating professional music environments, balancing school life with studio sessions, rehearsals, and live performance opportunities.

A key moment in the film sees Efan perform a DJ set at Kendal Calling, placing him on a major UK festival stage at an exceptionally young age. Playing a DJ Set at the famous Tîm Peaks Cafe stage, just before another Welsh band The Royston Club played a secret set.

The documentary also captures a chance backstage meeting with electronic music pioneer Fatboy Slim, providing a powerful moment of connection between generations of dance-music culture and highlighting the openness of the electronic scene to new voices.

Alongside his own releases, Efan has also been working closely with Letters Grow Studio, a grassroots creative space supporting young people through music and media. As part of this collaboration, Letters Grow Studio brought Efan into a community-led project to produce a track for the North Wales Rivers Trust. The project showcases the studio’s commitment to providing professional creative opportunities for young people while using music as a platform for positive social and environmental impact.

Beyond his technical ability, Efan Electro’s story is increasingly recognised for its wider cultural value. His work highlights the positive role of music in supporting creativity, confidence, and wellbeing among young people, and demonstrates how electronic music can provide a meaningful and empowering creative outlet from an early age.

As a Welsh artist, Efan represents a new generation engaging with electronic music while remaining rooted in local identity, community, and place.

Stronger’ is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms from January 12, 2026.

