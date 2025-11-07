Watch: Celebrity Traitors’ stars react to show’s incredible ending

So did you watch the finale of The Celebrity Traitors?

All of us here at Nation Cymru were gripped by the excitement of what was one of the most wonderful event telly moments of the year.

There was plenty of high drama, tension and no little emotion in the room when the Celebrity Traitors’ stars gathered together to watch the show’s dramatic finale.

After an extended episode of the hit celebrity version of The Traitors aired its final episode, the show’s contestants were shown gathered together to watch the thrilling finale in a special instalment of companion programme Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked.

As the final five – Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga and Alan Carr – were seen securing £20,000 in a thrilling final task on a steam locomotive, the round table loomed and a night of high drama unfolded. And those celebs gathered to watch couldn’t hide their shock and emotions, as the stunning ending was revealed.

First, ‘Traitor’ Cat Burns was voted off from a roundtable vote, which left Marler, Mohammed, Olusoga and Carr to fight it out in the final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Sounds (@bbcsounds)

In a finale of twists, turns and surprises, Joe Marler was banished – suspected of being a Traitor. It left just three who collectively decided that they would end the show there.

However, as David Olusoga and Nick Mohammed revealed they were Faithfuls, there was shock and disbelief (as well as a liberal sprinkling of swear words) as Alan Carr revealed he was a Traitor.

The comedian then broke down in tears as he was crowned the winner of the show, scooping £87,500 for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK.

The show had gripped the UK, with Alan Carr’s transformation from giggling liability to cold-hearted killer a standout highlight of a series, the ending of which left the nation in shock and rapture. Depending on who you were supporting, of course.

The BBC have not yet formally announced a second series of the show, however it’s understood casting is already underway.

Frankly, we can’t wait.

