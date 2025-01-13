Watch: Choirs’ amazing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

When two of Wales’ most famous choirs joined forces it was always going to be a special evening.

Rhondda Fawr and Rhondda Fach were united for the Brothers In Song concert as Treorchy Male Choir and Pendyrus Male Choir pooled the combined might of their astonishing voices for an unforgettable evening of song.

There were many standout moments not least this beautiful version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ which will definitely give you goosebumps when you take a listen.

Staged at St Peter’s Church, Pentre, the concert coincided with the 100th anniversary of Pendyrus Male Choir.

Posting on their Facebook page, Treorchy Male Choir wrote: ‘What. A. Night! 👏🏻👏🏻

Noson anhygoel a fythgofiadwy yn Pentre neithiwr.

“Brothers in Song” 🎶🎼🎵

Congratulations to everyone who played a role in this unique event uniting the Rhondda Fawr and the Rhondda Fach together.

Our comedic and outstanding compére Dr Alwyn Humphreys was very entertaining, along with chorister soloists Mr Raymond Daniels (Treorchy) and Mr Gareth Haines (Pendyrus) who were both sensational.

A recording of Eli Jenkins’ Prayer appears below, narrated splendidly by Treorchy baritone chorister Mr Tony Jones. We think you’ll agree that this was an extremely moving narration and joint choir singing.

Diolch am eich cefnogaeth ❤️’

The choir added that further videos will be posted on their Facebook page for those who weren’t able to be at this memorable occasion.

