Watch: Sir Tom Jones uncovers ‘lost’ version of a U2 classic

Sir Tom Jones has unearthed a long buried version of U2’s worldwide hit I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

The Welsh icon took to his social media platforms to announce that he had made public his stirring version of the Irish giants’ hit, after it had not seen the light of day for 33 years.

The song was originally aired on the singer’s TV series The Right Time, which traced the history of popular music.

The six-episode series, hosted by the Welshman, was first broadcast on ITV in the UK in 1992.

Featuring music and interviews in front of a live audience the series was also broadcast in the United States on VH1.

Guests on the shows included the likes of Bob Geldof, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, The Chieftains and Stevie Wonder.

Across the six episodes, Sir Tom traced the evolution of pop music, and how it has been influenced by gospel, soul, country and rhythm and blues music.

The final episode of the series was a special edition featuring Stevie Wonder.

In addition to guest artists performing, the singer also performed alongside many of them. In a na interview at the time he described singing lead vocals on EMF’s hit ‘Unbelievable’ as “his favourite episode.

Episode list

1. Pop music – Erasure, EMF, Shakespeare’s Sister – 6 June 1992

2. Gospel music – Al Jarreau, Mica Paris, David Gilmour – 13 June 1992

3. Soul music – Cyndi Lauper, Sam Moore, Daryl Hall – 20 June 1992

4. Country and Celtic music – Bob Geldof, Lyle Lovett, The Chieftains – 27 June 1992

5. Rhythm and blues music – Joe Cocker, Curtis Stigers – 3 July 1992

6. Special episode with Stevie Wonder – 11 July 1992

The unearthing of the song comes after Sir Tom Jones and his management recently issued an urgent warning to fans.

The Welsh star had been forced to act given the increasing number of fake profiles purporting to be the singer appearing on social media.

These fake profiles have attempted to scam fans – and now the Ponty legend issued a message addressing the situation.

A message from his management posted on his official channels spelled out how The Voice judge only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts.

While scamsters impersonating the Welshman have attempted to dupe fans, management pointed out that Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

The statement read:

Regrettably, it has come to our attention that there is a large number of fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and / or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public.

Please be aware that Sir Tom Jones only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts. Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team. It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.

Tom Jones Management

