Watch: The Mona Lisa has appeared in a Welsh town

It’s the most famous painting on the planet.

Leonardo da Vinci’s Renaissance masterpiece The Mona Lisa has been described as ‘the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, and the most parodied work of art in the world’.

Now, a version of the Italian painter’s most renowned work, currently housed in The Louvre in Paris, has appeared in the street art capital of Wales, Port Talbot.

Situated in a subway on Bridge Street in the town, the artwork is displayed a sign that reads ‘The Louvre – Port Talbot Version’.

One of Wales’ leading street artists Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins created the mural – and he admits it was the most difficult painting he’s attempted.

Posting on his Facebook page he wrote: “First piece of 2024! Worked hard on this little one. Hardest painting I’ve done to date I think.

“First paint of 2024 so I felt I needed to challenge myself a bit, this was exactly that too! Hats off to Da Vinci to do it 👊 U da man!!!”

The artwork received some fantastic feedback on the artist’s Facebook page.

Julia Jones wrote: ‘What more can be said , a Master at Work’

Mark Jones posted: ‘Wowser Amazing mate’

Sharon Rees added: ‘Omg that’s amazing! 😍 You are getting better and better each time you do your art.’

Jamie Griffiths wrote: ‘Amazing, knew you would nail it’

Jenks is no stranger to creating eye-catching artwork.

Last year the Welshman spent six months constructing an out of this world Star Wars inspired mural that transformed a neglected subway in Llanelli into a quirky Star Wars masterpiece.

The subway in the Dafen area of the town was given a stunning makeover, featuring Yoda and R2D2 as you’ve never seen them before, as well as a beautiful painting of Padmé Amidala (played by Natalie Portman) and favourites such as Darth Vader, the Death Star, the Millennium Falcon, Rebel Alliance X-wing starfighters and Mandolorian.

Jenks, who is renowned for his stunning street art, including eye catching pieces dedicated to Twin Town, Only Fools and Horses, Phil Bennett and a beautiful miners’ memorial, had his eye on the subway for this special project for some time.

