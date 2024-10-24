Watch: Video of ‘Nessa’ as the landlady of the Queen Vic goes viral

People are loving a video of ‘Nessa’ as the landlady of the Queen Vic.

The formidable Welsh character has been taken out of Barry and reimagined behind the bar in EastEnders.

It’s all thanks to TikTok star Sarah Penney who does a brilliant impression of Ruth Jones’ no nonsense character.

In the video which has gone viral on social media we meet ‘Nessa’ behind the bar of the Queen Vic dealing with a stroppy customer.

It doesn’t take much to imagine who comes off worse in this particular situation!

We can’t wait for the hugely anticipated Gavin and Stacey Christmas special which recently wrapped filming in south Wales.

Until then enjoy this little viral treat to tide you over until December 25.

