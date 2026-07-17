Welsh comic gets death threats after his take on Wonderwall upsets England fans

David Owens

If you’ve been to a comedy gig in Wales during the last year, it’s very likely you would have been blessed with the presence of Welsh Jesus on stage.

The messianical mirth-maker dreamt up by comedian Gareth Hunt from Merthyr has taken the nation’s comedy scene by storm with his very Welsh take on the son of God.

Now he’s found himself the subject of a backlash from England fans after his take on ‘England anthem’ Wonderwall went viral accruing more than two million views across social media platforms.

Why the uproar you may ask? Well, it all comes down to Welsh Jesus changing the words to the Oasis classic.

“When the World Cup started and Wonderwall became the unofficial anthem of the England football team, I thought wouldn’t it be funny to do a version of the Oasis classic for when England get knocked out but with my own words instead of Noel’s,” he says.

“I didn’t think they’d get past the group stages to be honest so that’s when I recorded the song, two weeks before the game against Argentina.”

Foreseeing a prophecy coming true, Gareth sat down with his hopes firmly pinned on an Argentina victory.

“Watching the game I thought please let this be it, please let this be the game where they finally get knocked out. Then, oh no, 1-0 to England. I could only think: please don’t let England win the World Cup, my song will never see the light of day. Fortunately Messi and the boys had my back. 1-1…then 2-1 then the whistle goes. Argentina are through. England are out. Yes!”

The comedian immediately lit the blue touch paper and uploaded the video to social media.

“I wasted no time,” he said. “Before the tears started running down the cheeks of the English fans I uploaded the video to Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook before going to bed.

Then all hell broke loose.

“I woke up in the morning to 45,000 views on Tik Tok, 20,000 on Facebook and 30,000 on Instagram.

“I thought ‘this iss going to go off big style’.”

And he wasn’t wrong.

“As the day went on the numbers kept growing 100,000, 200,000 then as the evening kicked in I’d hit one million views. I couldn’t believe it.

“Now I know how The Beatles felt when they broke America.”

It was all good clean banter – until that is everything took a sinister turn.

“It was all fun, until the death threats started. Banter turned to threats of violence by the worst football fans in the world,” said Gareth. I had comments like ‘I’m gonna slice you up’ or ‘if I ever see you in England I’ll throw you in the Thames’. I must remember to take my wig off so they don’t recognise me next time I cross the bridge!”

“Fortunately, Gareth says the Irish, the Scottish and his fellow countrymen have had my back throughout it all. Unifying the three nations with one thing in common – our hatred of the English football team.”

To date the viewing figures keep soaring.

“Right now though the video has surpassed two million views and the banter continues. The death threats have stopped for now but one thing is for sure, the real winners are the Celtic nations – and Oasis.”

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