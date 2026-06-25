‘Welsh Warhol’ wows Kylie Minogue and Quentin Tarantino with portraits

David Owens

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue and Hollywood legend Quentin Tarantino have received unique portraits from Welsh pop artist Nathan Wyburn.

The artist, renowned for his unorthodox offbeat art and celebrity portraits met with the pair at a hotel in Cardiff, where they are staying while filming the movie Tangled Up In Blue in the city.

Nathan explained the opportunity to meet the famous duo came following a chat with the film’s Welsh director Jamie Adams.

“I was speaking with the film’s director Jamie and he invited me down to the set,” said Nathan. “I had to wait around a bit for some scene takes, so that was super interesting to watch! I can’t wait to see the movie!”

Nathan first met with Oscar-winning director Tarantino who received a coffee portrait from the artist.

“I chose coffee for Quentin’s portrait surprise, which he loved,” said Nathan.

“Quentin Tarantino is linked to coffee through his famous Pulp Fiction gourmet coffee scene and Pam’s Coffy, a coffee shop he opened in Los Angeles, which is where he’s said this artwork will live.”

Kylie was presented with a distinctive portrait from the artist.

“For my presentation to Kylie Minogue I went with red lipstick and kisses from my own lips,” explained Nathan. “Referencing of course her many pop hits such as All The Lovers.

“She was incredibly grateful and surprised by the gift. It was such an honour to meet her after following her career for such a long time.”

Nathan’s work, which has ben compared to legendary US pop artist Andy Warhol, is created using everyday items including food stuffs, coffee, make up, newspapers, glitter, recycling etc usually individually themed to the person in some way. He has collaborated with brands such as Disney, NOW TV, Cadbury, Morrisons, Dominos, Mastercard, Kelloggs, Sky, Heinz, Marmite and more.

Previous recipients of their portrait include Tom Holland, Cynthia Erivo, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Rachel Zegler, Kelly Clarkson, Sting, Jason Momoa, Dame Shirley Bassey, Idris Elba, Sharon Osbourne, Sir Tom Jones, Gareth Bale, Russell Crowe, Teddy Swims, Shania Twain, Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Noah Schnapp, Vanessa Williams, The Jackson’s, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

His most recent work is currently making its way around Wales.

“I’ve designed the King’s Baton on behalf of Team Wales, ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. It’s been travelling all around Wales this week and it was a huge honour to be asked to represent my county in that way, with my artwork. I collaged together hundreds of images of athletes into the greatest flag in the world. I then worked with Dragon Signs who expertly wrapped the sustainable wooden baton to complete the look.”

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The Welsh creative powerhouse is also no stranger to TV – on both sides of The Atlantic, having appeared on shows such as Britain’s Got Talent, The Kelly Clarkson Show, This Morning, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sky Portrait Artist of the Year, Sky Arts Landmark, Good Morning America, TONIGHT with Jimmy Fallon, and LIVE with Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest.

Follow Nathan Wyburn’s art via https://www.instagram.com/nathanwyburnart/

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