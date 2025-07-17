Wrexham legends line up to tell their stories about the Red Dragons

A host of stars of Wrexham AFC past have contributed to a new book recounting some of the magic moments that paved the way for the club’s recent success story.

‘There’s Something About Wrexham’, co-authored by Deio Edwards and Iestyn Jones, sees famous names such as Mickey Thomas, Billy Ashcroft, Andy Morrell, and Neil Roberts lifting the lid on their favourite tales from their time with the club.

The book, which is published by Y Lolfa on November 5th, but available to pre-order now, coincides with Wrexham’s promotion to the Championship as they continue their fairytale ascent through the leagues since their ‘Hollywood’ takeover.

The blurb for the book reads:

You’ve seen Welcome to Wrexham: now find out what happened before Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney came to town. Here 20 Wrexham AFC legends recount some of the magic moments that paved the way to the club’s recent successes, granting an Access All Areas pass like no other. Full of hilarious footballing anecdotes.

Wrexham players contributing include: Mark Creighton, Mark Jones, Ryan Valentine, Wayne Phillips, Stuart Parker, Andrew Dibble, Gareth Owen, Mickey Thomas, Billy Ashcroft, Glen Little, Steve Massey, Andy Morrell, Neil Roberts.

You can pre-order the book HERE

The news comes as the club continue their pre-season tour of Australia and New Zealand, and unveil their new home and away kits.

