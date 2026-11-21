Stephen Price

A few years back, I picked up a copy of ‘Is It Just Me or Is Everything Shit?’ from a charity shop, having overlooked it when it first came out despite remaining amused (and inspired) by its title ever since.

What surprised me the most about a great deal of its content was how much of it had dated. Annoyances from another era when Cherie Blair’s face dominated the tabloids and when ‘liggers’ with their ‘legs on display’ showed up at events for some self promotion and a free drink.

I did plan to write a weekly column for Nation at one point along the lines of Room 101 or ‘What’s Pissin’ ‘im off now mun‘ but most of the subjects that concern me have been repeated to the point that I’m getting tired of saying the same thing again and again in a different form – chiefly summed up by chwarae teg for Wales (Crown Estate, parity with Scotland until independence day, Wales 4 Sale etc. ad infinitum).

Every now and then, however, a new gripe makes its way into a piece – pavement hogging cars and bins, parakeets, the loudness of modern life and so on – and they don’t always land, but moan I must.

Some of my gripes are slightly more niche though, and this week I was confronted with a long-held one that I thought I might be alone with – but a few Insta-buddies backed me up, and I feel empowered to add it to my most recent entry in my take on ‘Is It Just Me or Is Everything Shit?’

My burning gripe this week follows a return to the lovely Trellech, Monmouthshire.

And no, it’s nothing to do with nearby road signs bearing not one but five different spellings of its name (and weirdly the official Welsh name being perhaps the most head-scratch-worthy of all – Trellech, Trelech, Treleck or Trelleck; Welsh: Tryleg).

For many a decade, I’ve been a bit of a stone-botherer, hunting out standing stones and ancient relics across Wales, Ireland, Brittany and a few (spectacular ones) just across the border.

Just like my church and graveyard haunting, they’re moments of awe and reverence, of fact-finding, of contemplation.

From the grandeur of Pentre Ifan, Carreg Samson and the epic Llwyn y Fedwen, Llangynidr (permission needed), to smaller stones like the Roihi on Gelligaer Common and many many more, there’s something of an adult Pokemon hunt at play, hunting down our overlooked sacred places, or more often than not, an indescribable pull to a particular few to pay pilgrimage, to think of ancestors recent and long past.

Trellech is a regular haunt for me and my clan – decades of visits to Meini Harold or Harold’s Stones, and fond memories of picking up some rescue ex-battery hens another lifetime ago.

The stones’ power is palpable, and the folklore attached to them divine.

Any visit to Meini Harold is always also a visit to the Virtuous Well, which is where my gripe begins. Apologies for the long intro.

Sometimes known as St Anne’s Well, the circular wellspring is surrounded by a stone wall and seating, and is located in a field on the left of the road to Tintern. Local tradition holds that it is the only one remaining of originally nine holy wells in Trellech. There’s magic everywhere here, except perhaps on its roads which have a speedway feel about them, owing to the village’s position as a bypass for commuters, such is modern life.

In the 17th century, the well was reportedly much frequented, and reputed to cure “the scurvy, colic and other distempers”. Water from the well is rich in chalybeate.

According to Wikipedia: “It is a clootie well, where token offerings are placed around and within the well, and strips of cloth and ribbons are hung from neighbouring trees. It is also used as a wishing well.”

Traditionally, “to make a wish one threw into the water a small metal object. Many bubbles arising from it meant a rapid granting of one’s wish, few bubbles meant that a long period of time would elapse before the wish came true and no bubbles at all meant that one’s wish had not been granted. The young maidens of Trellech anxious to know how long they had to wait until their wedding day, would drop a pebble into the water and every bubble that arose counted for one month.”

Keep Wells Tidy

Having frequented the well for over two decades now, there had always been one or two tokens left around, but the past few visits – no doubt helped by the wonderful Instagram and even more wonderful *cough* TikTok – have led to more visitors from afar who are enjoying the ‘clootie’ element a little too much perhaps.

The practice is perhaps being revived now in Wales, although not by any Welsh frequenters I’m aware of, and the sad state of the well when I arrived this week appalled me.

Ribbons you say?

Not in Trellech!

Among the fake plastic ribbons (most generally made of polyester and nylon) tied to a tree above the well, we had.. drum roll.. a scrunchie, some torn-up teatowel, shoelaces, a lanyard, sandwich ties, and my favourite gift to the gods of all – an un-used, intentionally-offered dog poo bag tied up in a graceful knot.

The cheapskates left no larger currency than 2p pieces, but among the tat were some fake crystals (the glittery one being a standout), a plastic tealight and a cheap (non-precious) earring that Pat Butcher wouldn’t have been seen dead in.

To be frank, I don’t go to these places to see other people’s tat.

I go for reverence, for a glimpse into the past, and to immerse myself in nature and history, peace and wonder.

This? It’s the equivalent of a dog pissing to mark its place.

It’s territorial. It’s ugly. And it’s completely at odds with the historic beauty and wonder of this sacred place.

And Trellech isn’t alone.

At a well in Partrishow, and so many other places, I’ve encountered years worth of utter non-biodegradable tat tied to branches or left in prominent places for others less-bloody-minded-than-I to have their sights and photos blighted. From plastic flowers to tacky angel memorials and everything in between. Tat that no one with any real respect for the location, the land even, would leave.

Tat that I’m more than happy to collect up and throw in the bin where it belongs.

Writing for Newcastle University about Celtic (primarily Scottish and Irish in this case) clootie wells, Anne Whitehead shares: “The clootie tree at Munlochy has recently brought into focus some of the sensitivities around these sites. Traditionally, the cloths tied to the trees were scraps of cotton or woven wool that would disintegrate over time.

“With man-made and synthetic fibres now more commonly used in clothing, some of the cloths that are left do not deteriorate, meaning that the sites can become crowded.

“Forestry and Land Scotland, who manage the Munlochy well, have teamed up with local community groups to clean up the site periodically, leaving in place those items which are biodegradable and environmentally friendly, and removing only plastics, polyesters and other items that won’t disintegrate.

“A major clean-up in 2019 responded to the concerns of locals about the deteriorating condition of the area. In 2022, there was community concern when a visitor decided to clean the site without permission from Forestry and Land Scotland, following a build-up of offerings during the Covid-19 pandemic and tree damage by Storm Arwen.”

Much like the hordes of Green Man Festival-goers leaving the camp site with their by-numbers outfits and hairstyles heading straight to McDonald’s for factory-farmed, Amazon-ploughed meat on their way back to Bristol or wherever, there’s a glaring hypocrisy to the style over content – the tree hugging look, but none of its actual ways.

The tat left at our sacred sites speaks volumes – as does the amount of times I’ve witnessed folk rock up, take a pic, and run.

Perfect for the gram. A little ‘I woz here’ with some rubbish that’s easily parted with that someone else dare not deal with later ‘cos I put it there and I’m special’.

So, what would I do if I wished to leave something behind?

A corn dolly perhaps, a posy, some biodegradable cloth, maybe even a real crystal or a fully biodegradable candle…

But what I wouldn’t do, is leave it in such a state for the people who come after me, that my presence would be felt.

That instead of seeing a sacred well, I left it looking like bin day during a storm – with a gorgeous young elder tree being strangled by utter rubbish tied tightly and damaging its bark, looking limp and wet with greying old material that looked anything but reverent, loved and respected.

To quote my eloquent self on Instagram after a visit to Trellech this week:

“What is it with supposed pagans having to leave shit at sacred sites they’ve only recently found on Insta and TikTok that locals have been going to and leaving be for centuries?

“A LegoLand lanyard, an actual dog poo bag, laces etc.

“Leave things as you find them.

“Our old gods and ancestors don’t want your rubbish near them, and nor do I.

“F*** off.”

I stand by the words and sentiments of my (six days) younger self.

Some slightly more wistful Letters from Mr Price: Clydach, Bethesda, Brynmawr, Nantyglo/Annwn, Partrishow, Glastonbury, The Lonely Shepherd, Cwmyoy