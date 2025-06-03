The greatest political injustices inflicted on Wales

With the news that a multi-billion pound rail project between Oxford and Cambridge will be classed as an England and Wales scheme, the spotlight has once again turned on the treatment Wales receives from the UK government.

After the furore of the HS2 project being classed as an England and Wales project, this new rail scheme yet again appears to be one of a number of political injustices meted out to Wales.

Let’s face it the history of this nation is littered with painful incidents we have had to suffer.

We decided to consult the history books to draw up a list of the events which have blighted Wales.

They span medieval conquest to modern-era neglect and cultural suppression.

These then are the events which have shaped Welsh identity, politics, and resistance over centuries.

1. Edward I’s Conquest of Wales (1277–1283)

What happened: Edward I of England invaded and conquered Wales, ending the rule of the native Welsh princes.

Injustice: Wales lost its independence, and native legal and political systems were replaced by English rule.

Legacy: The construction of massive castles (e.g., Caernarfon, Conwy) to dominate the Welsh and assert English control.

2. Statute of Rhuddlan (1284)

What happened: This statute formally annexed Wales to the English Crown.

Injustice: Imposed English law, abolished Welsh governance, and marginalised native customs and legal systems.

3. Suppression of the Welsh Language and Culture (16th–20th century)

What happened: Especially post-1536 Acts of Union, the Welsh language was removed from official status, and English became the sole language of administration.

Injustice: Welsh was banned in schools by the 19th century. Children speaking Welsh were punished with the Welsh Not.

Legacy: Long-term erosion of language and identity until recent welcome revitalisation of the language.

4. Laws in Wales Acts (1536 & 1543) – “Acts of Union”

What happened: Wales was legally annexed to England under Henry VIII, a Welsh-born monarch.

Injustice: Welsh people were made into second-class citizens in their own country, and the Welsh language was excluded from public life.

5. Industrial Exploitation and Economic Neglect (19th–20th centuries)

What happened: Wales fuelled Britain’s industrial revolution, especially through coal and slate.

Injustice: Despite generating wealth, Wales remained economically underdeveloped. Profits left the country, and working conditions were poor.

Legacy: Long-term economic disparity and underinvestment.

6. Tryweryn Valley Flooding (1955–1965)

What happened: The Welsh village of Capel Celyn was flooded to create a reservoir for Liverpool, against Welsh opposition.

Injustice: Done without the consent of Welsh representatives—symbolised English political dominance.

Legacy: Sparked modern Welsh nationalism and campaigns for devolution.

7. Denial of Political Autonomy (Pre-1999)

What happened: Wales had no devolved government until the late 20th century.

Injustice: Major decisions about Welsh life were made in Westminster with little Welsh input.

Legacy: Led to decades of underrepresentation and limited control over health, education, and infrastructure.

8. Economic Austerity and EU Disconnection (2010s–Present)

What happened: Wales was one of the biggest recipients of EU funding for deprived regions.

Injustice: Post-Brexit, replacement UK schemes have been criticised for offering less autonomy and funding.

Legacy: Economic uncertainty and loss of local control over development funding.

9. Underfunding in the Barnett Formula (Ongoing)

What happened: The Barnett Formula determines funding from the UK Treasury to devolved governments.

Injustice: Wales often receives less per capita than Scotland, despite higher needs.

Legacy: Ongoing repeated campaigns for a fairer funding model.

10. Lack of a Distinct Welsh Legal Jurisdiction (Still Shared with England)

What happened: Unlike Scotland and Northern Ireland, Wales does not have a fully separate legal system.

Injustice: Legal ambiguity and dependency on English law, despite having a Senedd that passes Welsh-specific legislation.

