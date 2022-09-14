Investiture: King would not want Prince ‘to go through what I went through’

King Charles III would not want the new Prince of Wales, William, to go through what he did during his 1969 investiture, Wales’ first Presiding Officer said on Monday.

King Charles III used his first public address as King, to appoint Prince William the new Prince of Wales.

Nearly 25,000 people have signed a petition opposing the passing on of the controversial title to Prince William.

Charles’ investiture at Caernarfon castle in 1969 drew protests including Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s non-violent mass protests, to more direct threats from the the Free Wales Army and Mudiad Amddiffyn Cymru.

Appearing on ITV Wales’ current affairs programme Sharp End, former Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas shared details of conversations he had with the-then Prince Charles.

Presenter Rob Osborne had asked panel guests whether, given the protests during the 1969 investiture, they thought the announcement last Friday was made to limit the debate or the discussions of anyone who would oppose it.

“I don’t know the answer to that”, Lord Elis-Thomas said, “but I can tell you in discussions with him when he was still Prince of Wales, when I had cultural responsibilities in the Welsh Government, one of the issues I did raise with him was that I hoped there would never again be an investiture in Caernarfon Castle.

“[Prince Charles] laughed and said: ‘Do you think I want to put William through what I went through?'”

Low key

A “low key” investiture for the Prince of Wales could happen in Cardiff next year after the King’s Coronation, it has been reported.

The Telegraph newspaper reports that this time a “low key” investiture could take place at Cardiff Cathedral – perhaps meaning Llandaff Cathedral – instead.

The First Minister has said he was not told there would be a new Prince of Wales before King Charles’ announcement and says there’s no rush to investiture so that “a debate” can be had.

The leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price has said that any decision over the investiture of the new Prince of Wales should be made in Wales.

