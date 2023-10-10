Plans to house asylum seekers at Stradey Park Hotel are withdrawn

Carmarthenshire County Council has today received written confirmation from the Home Office of its decision to withdraw its plans to house asylum seekers at the Stradey Park Hotel and Spa in Furnace, Llanelli.

The County Council is pleased that the Home Office has come to this decision. Council Leader Darren Price and Chief Executive Wendy Walters had both written to Home Office Ministers and senior civil servants last week outlining their concerns with regards to escalating community tensions and urging the UK Government to withdraw from the site.

The Local Authority will continue to work with Dyfed Powys Police and the hotel owners to ensure that the site of the Stradey Park Hotel is managed appropriately, for the good of the community of Furnace and Llanelli.

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr. Darren Price said: “I very much welcome the decision of the Home Office to withdraw its plans for the Stradey Park Hotel; it’s the right decision for the hotel and more importantly, it’s the right decision for the people of Furnace.

“Now is the time for the community of Llanelli to come together, to heal from the experience of the past few months.

“On the issue of providing sanctuary to people in desperate need, I will reiterate Carmarthenshire County Council’s desire to continue to welcome our share of asylum seekers from countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria to our county via the dispersal model which has worked successfully in Carmarthenshire for many years.”

Responding to the news, Llanelli MS, Lee Waters said: “I’m glad the Home Office have finally seen sense and have realised their plans for Stradey were unworkable and wrong-headed.

“But what a mess they have created, and now leave behind

“A cherished hotel has been wrecked by Tory incompetence and it is not clear what the owners now intend to do.

“They need to put right the damage they have caused.”

