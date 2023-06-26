Y Crafwr: O bydded i’r hen iaith barhau

The Welsh language has been in the news again. This time with the innovative and talented musician Sage Todz deciding not to perform at the National Eisteddfod because the Welsh language rule precludes his existing material.

Cue meltdowns about racism and ‘exclusivity’.

Sage Todz’ motivation for declining the opportunity to perform to do with his own artistic integrity and reluctance to substitute his bilingual set for a mainly Welsh language one. Whilst the world screamed around him, he showed dignity and respect – managing to gently mock S4C’s egregious use of an image of Mace the Great in a feature about the story and accepting the Eisteddfod’s position gracefully.

Parch to Sage Todz.

Not so to those who jumped on this bandwagon. The cynical might suggest that other, lesser Welsh artists sought to gain publicity from the broader coverage – not Crafwr obviously.

The idiots who then tried to make it an issue of race, clearly blind to the fact that it was racist of them to make such a conflation. If the decision had been made by a white musician performing bilingually, it would have been no different. It is those who see colour who are being racist. The irony…

The Eisteddfod too has been dignified in its response. Respectful of the decision and of its own rules. Silent in the face of unjustified and unjustifiable criticism.

Parch to the Genedlaethol too.

The Eisteddfod is at its very core a Welsh language festival, to compromise on this is to question its entire purpose and existence. Let the ‘siaradwyr Cymraeg’ have one week every year when they can live their life in and through the language. Let them celebrate and enjoy.

Meanwhile, rumours swirl that Sage Todz was slated to be one of S4Cs reporting team from the Maes this year. Crafwr hopes that this continues to be the case. It will be a shame if concerns about the reaction of the irate and bigoted ‘dissonant progressives’ scuppers the idea.

More confidence please S4C.

Rhun lands with an Indy bang (then blows it)

Over at Plaid Cymru HQ, Rhun ap arrives and takes the reins. Launching himself with gusto and a strong emphasis on independence as a focussed wedge issue between Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour.

At last, some differentiation in the bland world of progressive unity in the Senedd? Perhaps.

These promising beginnings were totally undermined by the first policy announcement, built around an argument of strengthening the UK economically by rejoining the European single market and customs union.

To paraphrase: “Let’s achieve independence by persuading our Unionist masters in London to be competent and sensible! Not that they will ever listen to us as we have zero influence even if the whole of Wales spoke with one voice but let’s posture pointlessly regardless”.

The contrast with Humza Yousaf’s strident and clear independence message in the SNP conference is stark. From a slow start Humza looks as though he may be the unifying figure that Scottish indy needs to guide it across the finish line.

Meanwhile at Plaid, someone needs to have a word with Comms. Not hard to frame policy through the lens of independence. Politics has been debased and demeaned enough, let’s try and be better in Wales. Consistency in our positions, treating voters with respect.

Naughty, naughty Welsh Labour

Whilst Plaid vacillates between independence and parading Unionist policy credentials, Welsh Labour have been told off by UK Labour for asserting that Wales is a country.

Mark Drakeford is uniquely consistent in his cognitively dissonant view of the Union as one of four distinct and sovereign nations. He dreams still of turning this busted flush, this decrepit and failed vestige of Empire, into a functional Union of equals with a proper constitution. Meanwhile the passive aggressive calls from London continue – know your place Taffy.

Perhaps the penny will drop for Mark and Welsh Labour when Starmer’s version of muscular unionism is unleashed after the next election.

The irony supreme when Welsh Labour step up and start to lead the independence charge in Wales.

YasSimroo Grows Up

Talking of which – it looks like the rebels at YasSimroo have grown up. So successful was their inaugural conference in Aberystwyth two weeks ago that the Ceredigion Conservative Party Chair himself recognised their maturity and good sense.

In a mad world of Russian coups, imploding sardine cans packed with billionaires and inconstant politicians, this, surely, is the cherry on top.

Sanity from TC Davies

Fortunately for us all, David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales provides some constancy in this sea of surrealism.

Appearing before the Welsh Affairs Select Committee earlier this week he demonstrated again the utter pointlessness of the Welsh Office and of himself. A highlight being his animated and reactionary rant against the inexorable march of history towards the inevitable decline and fall of the Empire. About halfway, well worth watching just to see him triggered.

Always good to see Beth Winter showing that she should definitely have been the first choice candidate for the new constituency of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon. Her questioning of TC to the point and effective, the interjection of her colleague Wayne David having the added bonus of catching TC in a lie.

Select Committees – tedious at times,yes, but nuggets of gold, always!

