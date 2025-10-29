Cardiff at home against Chelsea in Carabao Cup quarter-final

Cardiff City will face Premier League giants Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The draw took place after the conclusion of all of this evening’s league cup ties.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy said he was hoping for a home-tie as reward for a fine performance to beat Wrexham in last night’s Carabao Cup Welsh derby clash at the Racecourse.

Cardiff were the lowest-ranked side in Wednesday’s quarter-final draw – a stage they last reached during their run to the 2011-12 final.

“It’s a new experience for me and I think it’s very exciting for the players,” Barry-Murphy said after the win at Wrexham.

“I think you have a choice at the start of this competition how seriously you want to take it, and when you do take it as seriously as we have done you’re always hopeful of progressing as far as you can.

“The uncertain nature of who you’re going to face in the next round is what makes it so exciting.

“I’d love to be back at our own stadium. You’ve seen the distance our supporters have had to travel in midweek to Burnley and here tonight. For them it would be great if we get back to our home stadium, which would be a great occasion for us all.”

The full draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-final is:

Newcastle United v Fulham

Manchester City v Brentford

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

All four ties will take place in the week beginning 15 December.

