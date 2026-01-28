Man suspended from playing and watching football after alleged attack

The Football Association of Wales has issued a violent conduct charge against a player following the game between Porthmadog and Trearddur Bay.

A 35-year-old man has been suspended from watching and playing football matches after an alleged assault during the game in Porthmadog.

In a statement the FootballL Association of Wales (FAW) said that the decision to suspend Thomas Taylor had been made following an investigation.

The alleged attack happened during the game in the Lock Stock Ardal North West League on 17 January 2026.

In a statement the FAW said: “The Football Association of Wales has issued a charge to Thomas Taylor following an allegation that he committed an act of violent conduct upon an opposition player whilst playing for Trearddur Bay at Porthmadog in the Lock Stock Ardal North West League on 17 January 2026.

“Following a review by an independent Chair, a decision has also been taken to impose an interim suspension on Thomas Taylor from all football related activity with immediate effect under FAW Rule 39.6, pending the outcome of the FAW’s investigation into the events of 17 January 2026, and any subsequent disciplinary proceedings.

‘A suspension from all football related activity prohibits the player from any involvement in football, which includes but is not limited to:

– Attending any association football match played at a ground under the jurisdiction of the FAW.

– Participating in any association football match played at a ground under the jurisdiction of the FAW.

– Attending or participating in any training activities connected to any club under the jurisdiction of the FAW.

– Conducting any administrative duties connected to football or a football Club.

– The FAW acknowledges the proactive actions of Trearddur Bay following the alleged incident and their willingness to actively engage in the disciplinary process.

Thomas Taylor has until 5pm on 4 February 2026 to respond to the charge.

