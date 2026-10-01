Wales boss Craig Bellamy reflects on abuse received after difficult summer

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Craig Bellamy revealed the personal abuse he has suffered following a difficult summer as he celebrated the biggest win of his Wales reign.

Wales beat Norway 2-1 in Cardiff to secure a first Nations League Group A win at the ninth attempt.

It was the first time Wales had beaten a side ranked above them during Bellamy’s tenure, and it was also the Dragons’ first victory in 2026.

Bellamy’s difficult year saw Wales lose to Bosnia and Herzegovina and miss out on World Cup qualification, while many fans turned against him after he spoke to Burnley in the summer about their managerial vacancy.

“I felt my own disappointment since Bosnia and I’ve felt the stick as well,” said an emotional Bellamy at his post-match press conference.

“The summer wasn’t easy. But I’ve seen managers before me get it. I’ve seen the abuse the previous manager (Rob Page) got before me.

“It’s been a really difficult couple of months but it’s ‘welcome to this’ if you want to step into this.

“I do think we could be kinder to each other. Yeah, it’s not me, but I have kids, I have a wife. It’s for them.”

Bellamy has chosen to live in south Wales, while several of his predecessors decided to base themselves outside the country.

He said: “I’ve lived in this environment and I had it as a player. I chose to live back down here because I wanted to be on the ground.

“I don’t want to spoil it because I’m really happy for the country, but I’ve given everything for my country.

“I turned down big money to keep doing this. I love doing this. I sat quiet as well (about Burnley), I didn’t want to get involved.

“If someone says something to my daughter on social media, I have to lead by example, don’t respond, don’t react.”

Wales recovered from Oscar Bobb’s early strike to stun the World Cup quarter-finalists before a jubilant Cardiff City Stadium crowd.

Daniel James levelled before the break as Wales began to get on top.

Norway then had Torjbjorn Heggem sent off 17 seconds into the second half for dragging down James as he ran clear, denying him a goalscoring opportunity.

Neco Williams lashed home the resulting free-kick to secure a famous Wales victory.

Bellamy said: “It’s our first win in Group A so that’s important for us confidence-wise as well.

“I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘This is where we belong’ because we know how tough it is.

“But you can call them elite. We played well and we looked aggressive. It’s really what we have to be, so that was pleasing.”

After losing to Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday, Bellamy said the squad had poured over that listless performance the next day.

He said: “We had a meeting and went through what do we look like? Who are we?

“But that’s what they are capable of. We won our group to get here and now try and be us here.”

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