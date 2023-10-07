Watch: Flashmob’s brilliant rendition of national anthem in Nantes

It’s now become a weekly ritual. The sublime sound of heavenly Welsh fans singing in unison has been one of the cultural highlights of the Rugby World Cup in France.

And this weekend’s gathering in Nantes ahead of the Wales v Georgia game didn’t disappoint.

Singers from choirs around Wales once again gathered together for a selection of Welsh songs and a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Wales fans have turned out in force ahead of their team’s previous Rugby World Cup encounters with Fiji, Portugal and Australia to belt out some classic songs and reaffirm our status as the Land of Song.

Many of the fans are members of Welsh choirs including Côr y Gleision, a Cardiff based choir, who originally put out the word about the events in French cities ahead of Wales’ group games and were inundated with replies from those wishing to take part – including members of the London Welsh Male Voice, Cardiff Arms Park, and Builth Wells choirs.

Watch the previous gatherings:

Watch: Massive Wales rugby choir belt out traditional songs in Lyon

Watch: Wales fans stage flashmob in Nice ahead of Portugal match

Watch: Hundreds of Wales fans take part in giant flashmob in Bordeaux

