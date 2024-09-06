‘Way more to come’ from Wales after Turkey draw – Craig Bellamy

Phil Blanche, PA

New boss Craig Bellamy promised Wales will improve after 10-man Turkey denied him a debut win in the Nations League.

Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey held on for a 0-0 draw at Cardiff City Stadium, despite losing striker Baris Alper Yilmaz to a 62nd-minute red card for two bookable offences.

Wales dominated possession, territory and goalscoring opportunities – having 15 shots compared to Turkey’s five – but Bellamy’s side were let down by a lack of efficiency in front of goal and managed just one attempt on target.

Winger Sorba Thomas, recalled after a spell in the international wilderness, had the ball in the net after 37 minutes but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Bellamy said: “[The players were] outstanding. We’ve had a lot of work this week, a lot of meetings, and I’m always conscious of the load of information given to the players in a short space of time.

“They were great all week, so that gives you confidence going into the game.

“As much as you plan, you just don’t know how it’s going to go. Believe me, this is the worst we’re going to be.

“The more we learn, the finer details, there’s way more to come.”

Wales fans had welcomed Bellamy’s appointment after Rob Page was sacked in June following a disappointing set of results.

The 78-times capped former skipper said ahead of his first game that he had spent hours poring over tapes of Turkey in action.

“I planned for all scenarios, the worst scenario, you name it,” said Bellamy, whose side now visit Montenegro in the Nations League on Monday.

“This game has taught me to be prepared for whatever happens on the pitch. It helped.

“I had a lot of time to look at Turkey and identify where I felt they had weaknesses and strengths.

“Of course a top team, a top coach, they’re going to change and adapt. It was great.

“I’m not a master of this after one game, trust me. I enjoyed it.

“Great opposition, brilliant manager, great country to play against in your first game. I have worked hard for this and I’m prepared for it.”

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella blamed Euro 2024 tiredness for his side’s below-par performance.

“The players are fatigued, physically and mentally, after the Euros,” said former Italy striker Montella.

“They had only one week vacation, but I do not remember Mert Gunok (Turkey goalkeeper) having to make too many saves.

“Wales were able to rest this summer, they were not playing at a tournament.

“I’m happy with my team and the way we organised after the red card.”

