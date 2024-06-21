Globally renowned Welsh choir offer a unique and special gift

They are one of the greatest choirs on the planet with a storied history of global acclaim.

They have been wowing audiences worldwide since their formation in 1946 with a repertoire of traditional songs and hymns that generations of people know and love.

They regularly play sell out concerts around the UK and internationally and have recorded with a dizzying array of stars.

Their glittering roll call of honour includes collaborations with Tom Jones, Luke Evans.Ella Fitzgerald, Julie Andrews, Harry Secombe, Burt Bacharach, Shirley Bassey, Michael Ball, Katherine Jenkins, Max Boyce, Bryn Terfel, Aled Jones, Charlotte Church, Ozzy Osbourne, Jon Bon Jovi, Cliff Richard, Andrea Bocelli, McFly, Russell Watson and Il Divo.

Rightly, they are viewed as a jewel in the crown of Welsh culture, and nowhere will you hear a more passionate and beautifully performed repertoire.

Now, the acclaimed choir are offering to record a unique and special gift – a song recorded especially for you. The choir are offering to record a live performance of a song from their repertoire, combined with a personalised message in Welsh or English, which will, they say, ‘create the perfect, timeless gift and make someone’s day.’

Posting on their Facebook page, they posted: ‘A Gift Of Song from Treorchy Male Choir. Would you like us to sing a particular song for a special occasion such as a birthday or anniversary with a personalised message?

‘A unique gift can be provided by us for a special person, a loved one, maybe a friend or relative living abroad.

‘For just £40 you could make someone’s day with a performance just for them by Treorchy Male Choir.’

We can’t think of many more special gifts than having the world famous choir record a song especially for you.

Those who are interested in this wonderful offer should contact the choir’s publicity officer, Tony Giannotti via the Facebook page, their website or by emailing [email protected]

