Sir Tom Jones to team up with music legend for huge summer show

Two of the biggest names in music are joining forces for a massive open-air show this summer.

Sir Tom Jones will be tantalisingly close to the green green grass of home, just three miles from the border in North Wales in fact when he performs a stellar joint-headline gig with Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

The music icons are bringing their considerable talents together for an outdoor show at Chester Racecourse later this summer.

The Come Gather Round concert, on Friday, August 14, will bring together two of the most influential names in music for a special night of live music, featuring decades of era-defining hits.

The evening will celebrate their legendary catalogue and highlight why they remain two of music’s biggest names.

Tom Jones is one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With a career spanning over 60 years, he has sold over 100 million records, amassed 36 top 40 hits, and received multiple Grammy Awards and the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award. Known for his unmistakable voice, Jones continues to captivate audiences with his live performances.

Nile Rodgers is a music legend whose influence and music has defined a generation. Co-founder of CHIC, he has created some of the biggest dancefloor hits and produced hits for icons including David Bowie, Madonna, and Diana Ross. A Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Rodgers remains a defining force in music across decades and genres.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30 January at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

The concert announcement comes after Sir Tom Jones and his management recently took to social media to issue an urgent warning to fans.

The Welsh star has been forced to act given the increasing number of fake profiles purporting to be the singer appearing on social media.

These fake profiles have attempted to scam fans – and now the Ponty legend has issued a new message addressing the situation.

A message from his management posted on his official channels spelled out how The Voice judge only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts.

While scamsters impersonating the Welshman have attempted to dupe fans, management pointed out that Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

The statement read:

Regrettably, it has come to our attention that there is a large number of fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and / or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public.

Please be aware that Sir Tom Jones only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts. Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team. It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.

Tom Jones Management

It’s not the first time the singer’s management have issued the scam warning on the Welsh star’s behalf. They also published a warning on all Sir Tom’s socials in November 2024.

The singer recently hit the headlines for more lighthearted reasons when National Museum Cardiff’s new giant exhibit – a prehistoric Mammoth was named Tom Bones, as part of a vote held by the museum.

Mammoths like the one Tom is based on, once lived and grazed the green green grass of home and, despite being found across the border in Shropshire, Tom Bones has done exactly what Sir Tom Jones sang about in 1967 by declaring I’m coming home and settling for a place in National Museum Cardiff.

During the naming process, the Museum received over 1400 suggestions. The two other shortlisted names – Macsen and Morus – also proved popular with voters, but were ultimately pipped to the post by the winning name, Tom Bones.

Notable entries suggested by the public that didn’t make the final three included: Bendigeidfran, Merlin the Mammoth, Tusks, BFM (Big Friendly Mammoth), Sir Tusk-A-lot and – of course – Mammoth McMammoth Face.

So, if it’s cold outside this winter why not pop into National Museum Cardiff and have your photo taken with Wales’ boniest celebrity!

